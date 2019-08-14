Fellow Nigerians ,

The Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s Cosmopolitanization and Urbanization Framework: A Hope Towards the Realization of Ethnic Integration and An Open Society.

There is no better moment in the history of Kaduna State than now as there is a very great and anticipatory moment looking back at the good old days in Kaduna State were the urban and cosmopolitan life was very secured and citizens of Nigeria residing in Kaduna State saw the urban life as a place were the vibe of social activities brought a happy life for the residents of Kaduna State.

I am very much interested in the socio-economic policies of the Mallam Nasir El-Rufai led government with his female deputy who have been on the fast lane to make this state a habitable and reliable environment conducive for investors.

The good old days are here again and Kaduna State is fast becoming the Center of Excellence and courtesy this present Government of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. It is important to note that we as a people residing in the State have learnt so much as the center of learning and I think we are still learning considering the fact that learning is continuum and a process of realizing the best methodological approach in maintaining peace and order in Kaduna State.

This government led by Mallam Nasir El-Rufai might have its own unique challeneges but at the same time, there is no government in power that has an antidote to challeneges but I can assure every citizen of Nigeria residing in Kaduna State that the good old days are here again.

Kaduna State is fast becoming a place of fun as people troop in and out of Kaduna to enjoy the festive periods. I remember a friend who visited me from Enugu State for an official assignment and he called me to ask about the current security situation in Kaduna State and the simple answer I gave him was “come and see for yourself” but one thing I could assure him was the fact that he will go back to Enugu safe and sound without body guards or any security apparatus. He then told me to book a hotel for him were I reside but will be doing most of his activities and official assignment in Yakubu Gowon Way and I did the needful.

After the young man spent three days in Kaduna one of his first observation was that the cost of living in Kaduna State is very affordable compare to the South and the East and he in fact made me to understand that he would come back for his holiday here in Kaduna and that his orientation about Kaduna State has changed. After sharing his experience to me I smiled and said to him no doubt every state has its own challeneges but at the same time every Governor seems to be managing their challeneges and I assured him there is still hope in Nigeria and with the leadership of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai we definitely know Nigeria will be in safe hands as we look at his recent antecedents and the policy framework at the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE).

This is not the first time I have had so many remarkable experiences with positive vibes from friends who have visited Kaduna State. Before Mallam Nasir El-Rufai took up the mantle of leadership the state was almost getting to the point were we are today but not the way it is now. No doubt, every past leadership administration did their own bid to address the situation.

I remember vividly during the last crisis some of my friends asked when will Kaduna get back to those old days we use to stay late nights till 1am and still see shops open in Kaduna as people carry out their social life without fear and harassment from security operatives and I was silent because at that point I never knew the direction of the Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s administration. Nonetheless, today as we see it this administration led by the Mallam Nasir El-Rufai is fast taking shape and the security level in the cosmopolitan city is beginning to take a new dimension as the atmosphere has settled for the inhabitants to take advantage of the present serenity of Kaduna State for more viable economic activities and social life.

No doubt, there is a psychological divide in Kaduna State but at the same time the cosmopolitanization and urbanization framework of the Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s Government is breaking the long psychological divide by advancing his developmental strides through various policy framework that will bring about the realization of ethnic integration that is both pragmatic and existential. The Kaduna State Governor as it is has come to restructure the foundations of those good old days as he is constantly engaging with foreign partners to see how best Kaduna State will begin to breed investors so as to create more jobs for its people.

I know if given the opportunity and relevant fundings, the government of Kaduna State under the mantle of His Excellency Mallam Nasir El-Rufai will look towards the rehabilitation of the United Textiles and Arewa Textiles and other associated companies that were closed down due to reasons best known to the management. I definitely know the Kaduna State Governor will look critically into this issues so that the cosmopolitanization and urbanization process will become vibrant and enhanced in making Kaduna State an open society like those good old days.

I remember those good old days when we went to school outside the state and our school mates were always looking and admiring us residing in Kaduna State as the “big boys” of Nigeria. We were known to be “KD Boys or KD Girls” and paraded ourselves with such high esteem for our contemporaries to understand we were always at the top of the game. We are very much again at those good old days.

We therefore invite all out friends to come and see those good old days as Kaduna State is fast becoming the home of everyone and the cost of living is very much available. This is were hospitality is seen at its fullest.

Weldone Mr. Governor of Kaduna State Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

ADIDI, Dokpesi Timothy

08138605055

[email protected]