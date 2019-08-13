Army Captain Who Ordered The Killing Of 3 IRT Operatives And A Civilian Arrested

The Nigerian Army has arrested the Captain who ordered the killing of three operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team and a civilian in Ibi, Taraba State. The army captain whose identity has not been made public is most likely to face army disciplinary processes.

The development was disclosed by a source in the security circle. According to the source, the Captain was arrested on Saturday by the Army.

The three policemen and a civilian were part of the 10 men that went to Ibi village to arrest an alleged notorious suspected kidnapper, Alhaji Hamisu Wadume, who was said to have made N100 million from a single operation.

Moments after successfully arresting the suspect, the IRT operatives came under a heavy rain of bullets by soldiers at a checkpoint along Ibi-Jalingo Road.

The sudden attack on the bus of the operatives caused their vehicle to somersault. While other operatives escaped into the bush, those alive were shot on the stomach and chest by the soldiers, who then tagged them kidnappers.

The soldiers then freed Wadume, who was chained in both hands and legs. President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a thorough probe of the incident.

The Nigerian army has also set up a special probe panel. The murdered police officers have been identified as Inspector Mark Ediale, Sergeant Usman Danzumi and Sergeant Dahiru Musa.

Their remains had since been taken to Abuja.