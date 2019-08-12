Fellow Nigerians,

An Open Letter to the Governor of Kaduna State Your Excellency Mallam Nasir El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Government House,

His Excellency Mallam Nasir El-Rufai,

The Executive Governor of Kaduna State

Nigeria.

11th August, 2019

Your Excellency Sir,

I had wanted to wait until the end of the month to write this letter to you, but my anxiety and joy in reaching you before then is indeed necessary and imperative. I may not write another letter towards the end of the month, but should there be any need to pen down an open letter I will not hesitate.

Your Excellency Sir, I am very much overwhelmed by your actions last week Friday been the 8th August , 2019. This is indeed a very touching situation to see a Governor come down to the level of its citizenry so as to feel the pains of its people. During the deadlock which made the Abuja – Kaduna Expressway almost an impossible situation were so many Nigerians were trapped on the highway as a result of the display of recklessness by a Nigerian Police who pulled his trigger on a tanker driver would had kept the country in a state of serious regrets. It was indeed an unfortunate situation.

Your Excellency Sir, at a time in our political history were Nigerians are almost giving up on its political leaders and political stakeholders, you indeed brought hope for Nigerians to see light at the end of the tunnel and now most Nigerians believe that political power has to relate with the people not from the government house alone but that political power ought to be in the midst of the people. Your Excellency, you indeed came into the midst of the people when you stayed on the highway for so many hours to make sure the Nigerian people are not kept in the risky zones of the high ways with its level of insecurity and exaggerated anxieties characterise by morbid fear and unprecedented circumstances. You came into the midst of the people as you resiliently displayed patience at the service of the people whom you are serving in making sure that everyone gets to its destination at an appropriate time such that they will go home and meet their family safe. Your Excellency, your case is like a political incarnation were in meeting your people at the high way you felt their pains, worries and fears and understood with their circumstances.

Your Excellency Sir, at this point one will expect your critiques to come out and appreciate you for once despite the areas you cut short their expectations as a human being. One would have expected that for once they should have seen something benevolent of the Executive Governor of Kaduna State and nod their heads in affirmation even if they have constituted themselves as political enemies.

Your Excellency, you indeed took a very big risk for the Nigerian people who were travelling on that very road as so many people coming in from other states ply through that road that very day; and this revealed your hidden cosmopolitan nature as we anticipate a cosmopolitanization of Kaduna State. You have indeed once again broken the genes for the realization of a better Nigeria.

Let me your Excellency join all those who during your effort in controlling the traffic were shouting and hailing your presence for a better political future for you and your cabinets also join my own voice to say you are indeed a candidate for a better future and a beaming light to help take Nigeria to the next level in anticipation for a more inclusive government for the people of Kaduna State and the entire country.

Your Excellency, as you make every effort to be an instrument of Peace despite how you will be misunderstood and misrepresented, it is my earnest prayer that before your tenure elapses your political detractors and enemies will see every reason to be your friend.

Let me commend you before I end the letter for urbanization policy and framework to make Kaduna State the admiration of everyone. We are physically seeing your impact but of course I am very much aware you can only do your best and leave the rest for others to continue. I shall keep engaging your government positively and hoping that you shall make Kaduna State great again better than you met it.

Thank you once again Your Excellency.

Long Live Your Excellency Mallam Nasir El-Rufai,

Long Live the People of Kaduna State,

Long Live the People of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

ADIDI, Dokpesi Timothy

08138605055

[email protected]