Nzenweofor Foundation surprises military widows with 500 bags of rice

A subsidiary of Nzenweofor Group; Chief Ndubuisi Nzenweofor Foundation, has identified with widows of slain soldiers under the umbrella of Military Widows Association (MIWA) with a donation of 500 bags of rice (50kg) alongside a sum of N3, 000, 000 (Three million naira) as succours to the families.

The group’s chairman, Chief Ndubuisi Nzenweofor in his address at the Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess 1, Abuja on Wednesday stated that the group’s gesture was essentially to support the vulnerable families left behind by Nigerian soldiers who lost their lives in rendering services to the nation, adding that sacrifices with one’s life for others cannot be quantified or overemphasized.

He regretted that over the years, deceased soldiers’ families are neglected to be languishing in abject poverty despite their enormous contributions to public security which he described as height of injustice, and therefore called on other well meaning Nigerians to always remember the families of deceased servicemen that died in warfronts.

MIWA President, Mrs. Veronica Aloko in her welcome address expressed gratitude for the exemplary action of the foundation, and sought for its continuity adding that the anguishes alongside trauma of military widows are better imagined than experienced.

The Vice chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT MIWA), Dr. (Mrs.) Aisha Lemu while also expressing gratitude added that though widows exist in all vocations but the peculiarity and common feature of military widows is that in most cases, their deceased husbands never say ‘goodbye’ before passing on but suddenly dropped dead in painful circumstances particularly by bullets from guns, while corpses of some are never seen for a farewell.

Other speakers at the event are Mrs. Juliet Adaa; Vice chairman, Mrs. Biddy Salubi; treasurer, Hon. Rakia Ibrahim; Welfare officer amongst other state executive members. Each of the speakers respectively poured tributes for the gestures and eulogized the arrowhead as a role model who deserved accolades and emulations emphasizing that the generosity was well timed in support of the vulnerable families. The widows uncontrollably shed tears of joy with songs of praises and dances stating that the donor was divinely sent for their comfort.

Responding, Chief Ezenweofor while assuring the mammoth gathering of widows to always count on his supports even beyond rice donation added that education, economic empowerment and other welfares for the children of slain soldiers left behind must not continue to suffer defects, and promised to extend to that direction in no distant time. He also stated that the gestures will soon be extended to other national security agencies including personnel of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) amongst others.