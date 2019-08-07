Two Water Storm Control System Underway In Delta Capital

Determine to end the menace of flooding across the state especially Asaba, the Delta State capital, the

State Executive Council (SEC), has approved the construction of two storm control channels to discharge flood waters.

This was disclosed Tuesday by the Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye, during a post exco briefing in governoment house.

Flanked by his Information counterpart, Mr. Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu and the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Olisa Ifejika, the Works Commissioner, hinted that one of the drains would be from the Okotomi area of Okpanam with discharge point at the Iyeokwu stream while the other is from the Asaba Specialist hospital through to the one constructed to link the Ambassador Raph Owechei through the Ibori Gulf Club to the Anwai river.

He disclosed that the Okotomi drain would cost the state N1.7 billion due to the houses that would be demolished and would be constructed be Levant Construction Company while the one from the Specialist hospital would cost N1.6 billion and would be constructed by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

Chief Augoye, noted that the drains would take a total length of 3, 213 meters approximately 3.2 kilometers.

Also, the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu, in his brief revealed that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said flood water would be on the increase in this year's raining season.

Aniagwu, while charging the media to deploy their arsenal in helping to reach out to those living in flood prone areas, he called on those in the coastal areas to relocate to upland.

"NEMA has given hint that the level of flood water is increasing. To that extent, our people who are living in flood prone areas especially the lower plans are advised to try as much as possible to relocate to higher lands", assuring that Deltans would adequately be sensitized.

According to him, the state government would improve on what was done in 2018, stressing that Delta is one of the states mostly affected when it comes to flooding since the last couple of years when the flood disaster started.

He expressed hope that Deltans would yield to the early advise by the state government and NEMA.

He also disclosed that his counterparts in the ministries of Science and Technology and Youth Development were charged by the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, to deliver on their mandates.