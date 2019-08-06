RevolutionNow: Sowore Speaks From Detention: ‘I’m in very good health, the struggle continues...'

Demands for immediate and unconditional Release Of All Arrested Protesters

Arrested and detained Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has expressed happiness over the fact that the RevolutionNow protests took place in parts of the country.

Sowore, who has refused to eat meals given to him all along by the secret police, expressed gratitude to Nigerians and the international community for their support, urging them to pour out to the streets in protest against bad governance in the country,

Sowore was on Saturday picked from his home in Lagos, following his announcement to shut down Nigeria with ‘protests, beginning from 5th August, 2019

Speaking during the visit of the “Take It Back Movement” to the DSS facility where he is being held, Sowore said “I would like to assure everyone that I am being treated well and in very good health.

“I am pleased that the peaceful #RevolutionNow protests went ahead.

“However, knowledge of the sheer number of innocent Nigerians being arrested for exercising their civil rights bothers me.

“I join others in demanding for the immediate and unconditional release of all those arrested by the police on Monday.”

Rachel Onamusi-Kpiasi, Director, Media and Communication of the movement, confirmed that Sowore was in high spirits.

According to a statement released on Monday evening, “At 6pm today, 5th August, 2019, members of the Take it Back Movement were allowed to visit with our convener, Omoyele Sowore, for the first time since his armed abduction in the early hours last Saturday, August 3.

“We met him in high spirits, unmoved by the events of the last few days.

“The officers allowed us to present him with food as Sowore had refused all meals since his capture.

“We are also happy to confirm that Take it Back members will be allowed to bring him food daily as per his wishes.

“The freedom fighter was quick to ask about the movement and supporters as he is aware that there will be a lot of worry about his wellbeing.

“Indeed, the silver lining in today’s unrest lies in the knowledge that truly, you cannot stop an idea whose time has come.

“The Take it Back Movement will continue to agitate for his release as well as that of comrades whose voices this oppressive regime has tried to silence.

“This visit was a small win; but we will not rest until we are free and free indeed.”