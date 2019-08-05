RevolutionNow: Revolution Can Not Bring Down My Government - President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday declared that the days of changing government through coup and revolutions were over in Nigeria

The President said that those plotting to have a regime change at a time he was leading the country after having duly been elected, can only do so, using constitutional means. Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, in a statement reacting to the plan by “Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria” to organise nationwide revolution and protest beginning today challenged their sponsors to reveal their identities and lead in the march. Coordinator of the nationwide planned protest, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in his Lagos residence on Saturday.

The protest, tagged ‘RevolutionNow’, was scheduled to take off across Nigeria today to demand a better Nigeria. According to Shehu, “The ballot box is the only constitutional means of changing government and a president in Nigeria.

The days of coups and revolutions are over.” The presidential aide explained that it was unfortunate that those making the “revolution” call hide behind the veil of social media modernity without revealing the identity of their sponsors. He said: “This shadowy campaign is no better, and no more democratic, than the days of old.” He, therefore, called on all those who seek to use and hide behind everyday citizens to attain power through undemocratic and violent means, which has been alluded, to come out clearly and be identified. “They (sponsors) should lead their march in person.

Only then will they begin to have the right to call themselves leaders before the people of Nigeria. “The organisation championing this planned action is not fronted by any serious public faces. We call on the sponsors and organisers to have the decency to come forward and make their identity known – out of respect to all Nigerians – so that Nigerians can be fully aware in whose name this “revolution” is being proposed and who the beneficiaries may be,” he added. The Presidency further noted that less than six months ago, Nigeria held simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections with both contest won resoundingly by President Buhari and his All Progressives Congress (APC). The presidential spokesman added that the campaign of the elections was observed, and results were confirmed by international election monitoring groups and observers.

“The result was even contested by the losing presidential candidate and his party in court. “Following calls cir- culating on social and digital media, an organisation that calls itself the “Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria” plans a “revolution” march tomorrow, Monday 5th August, with the aim of bringing “regime change” in Nigeria without recourse to a nationwide vote. “The President of Nigeria and his administration respect and uphold the right of every Nigerian to peaceful protest and civil campaign – whether to raise awareness on issues, and even oppose the government. It is the inalienable right of all citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to do so,” it noted. Shehu, therefore, stressed that there is, however, a difference between peaceful call to protest and incitement for a revolution.