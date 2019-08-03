IGP deploys crack detectives to Enugu over killing of Catholic Priest

The Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu has deployed crack detectives to Enugu state to apprehend the killers of a Catholic Priest in charge of St. James The Greater Parish Catholic Church, Ugbawka, Rev. Father Paul Offu.

Police Spokesman, Frank Mba told The Nigerian Voice that crack detectives from the IGP-Intelligence Response Unit (IRT), the Forensic and Homicide sections of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) have been deployed to Enugu State to complement the Command in their investigations into the unfortunate incident.

Mba said "In addition, the AIG in charge of Zone 9 Headquarters has been directed to mobilize more units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel to black spots in Enugu State."

He said intensified operations have commenced for the rescue of RCCG Pastors who were abducted along J3 Area of Ogbere on their way to Lagos from the Eastern part of the Country.

"Tactical and Operational assets of the Force have been deployed with the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command taking the lead-role in the search and rescue operations", Mba said.

Adamu condemned the killing of the Catholic priest and the abduction of the Redeemed Church pastors. He called for calm and assures that the perpetrators will not go unpunished.

He urged members of public to avail the Police with credible information that will assist in apprehending the criminals so that they would face the full wrath of the law.