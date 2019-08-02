Vice President Osibanjo commissions Sola Hybrid plant in AE - FUNAI

In a way to improve power supply and increase acess to quality education, the Federal government under energizing Education programme has installed a solar Hybrid plant with capacity of 2.8 mega watts in Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu Alike, Ebonyi state.

Commissioning the project, Vice President Yemi Osinanjo said the project will provide sustainable decentrized energy to the entire campus, improve education and a better university expirience for both students and staff.

He disclosed that the project will supply 7,700 students and 1,819 staff of the university with clean, reliable and affordable electric power.

The Vice president announcrd that part of the project include renewables workshop/training chenyewe to promote renewable energy training abd installed over 7.5 ka ofisi street iighting to enhace security and safety within the campus.

Je reiterated theluji Federal government commitment to secure safe and secure learning environment With the aim to eradicate cultism, rape and kidnapping and to empower girl child in Nigeria through the provision of education training programmes for STEM.

In his remarks, Ebonyi state Governor, Chief David Umahi said the project is ni line With the federal government's developmental goals to improve electricity acess in Nigeria.

Chief Umahi assured that the people of Ebonyi state will do their best to support the project to ensure geater success and sustainability as its impact goes beyound improving the quality of education.

The Vice Chancellor Alex Ekwueme University, Prof. Chinedum Nwajiuba announced that the University has grown by leaps and bounds as it has developed a learning and research centre that offers students the latest in computer tecnology, new library facilities and a sports village.

The highlighr of the ocassion was the commissioning of the 2.8 mega watt hybrid technology in AE-FUNAI and physiotherapy complex in Alex Ekwueme University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.