30th July 2019: Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, Declares Readiness

The Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, have declared readiness amidst tomorrow's 30th day ultimatum given to Southerners to vacate the north by Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG. BNYL said any action from the groups will be retaliated.

Expressing the group's position, the Chief Press Secretary of BNYL, Comrade Kufre Obot vowed that the group will not issue further warnings to the killings by Jihadist Fulani Herdsmen in the Southeast and South south, he said that the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and Fulani Nationality Movement in Nigeria, FUNAM are planning to sponsor a terrible attack in the South "but the BNYL's action would surprise them" he added.

The group's Spokesman also called on the Benue State Government to stop Benue Militia from operating within the Cross River border to avert crisis adding that natives of the border towns are being attacked by Militia groups from Veindekya.

"Our greatest battle is Jihadists but we decided that every Northerner should not invade our land to kill people for any reason whatever. When we start chasing them away, it will affect our closest neighbors. We call on the Governor of Benue State to stop Tiv Militias from invading Obudu and Bekwara to kill people, while we maintain the status of good neighbors" Kufre Obot said.