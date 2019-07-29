Zulum Condoles Badu 57 Victims of BHTs Attack, Assures ContinuousCollaboration With Military To End

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has reaffirmed his governemnts commitment to continue to collaborate with security agencies in the state to protect lives and property of the citizenry.

He made this known Sunday in Gajiram town, the headquarters of Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno state, when he visited the town to condole with families and relations of the 57 villagers that were killed by Boko Haram insurgents Saturday.

Zulum added that his government will not be detered to support Secuirty agents and vigilante groups until permanent peace is restored in the state.

The Govenror also condemned the attack and urged the villagers to be more vigilant as well as cooperate with the security agencies in their communities by rendering useful information to the Secuirty on any suspicious movement and elements in their midst while praying for the repose of the departed souls and God to grant the families of the deceased the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He further paid sympathy visit to the State Specialist Hospital Maiduguri, to console with those who sustained various degree of injuries during the attack who are still in bed responding to treatment.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Nganzai LGC Alhaji Mohammed Bulama disclosed to newsmen that the Boko haram insurgents attacked the Badu village and killed about 60 villagers and injured 10 others.

However, this attack followed a previous attack that was repelled by the Securitymen and some of the BHTs weapons and vehicles recovered by the military on the first day of this month.