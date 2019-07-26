Odumakin Accuses Tinubu Of Being The Arrowhead Of Afenifere Crisis

Mr Yinka Odumakin is the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere. In this interview, he accused the former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of being one of the arrowheads that caused division in Afenifere. On allegations and counter-allegations over the crisis There is no crisis in the Afenifere. You can say there is a crisis in Afenifere if the members go out now and say they are starting the crisis. But those who are not members cannot come out and say there is a crisis in the group.

But is it true that former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu polarised Afenifere in the early days of the Fourth Republic? I believe that at this point, given the challenges currently confronting the nation, where we are under siege; people are been killed daily like animals, Miyetti Allah group has vigilantes on our soil; I do not think this is a time for any tribal rattling about what happened in the past. What is important is for us to find out ways to move out of this mess. But who were the forces that played active roles in the division of Afenifere?

There are so many forces that played one role or the other in the Afenifere polarisation who were not aware of the script. The truth is there was a big agenda to infiltrate Yoruba establishment to weaken it. Putting all together now, Tinubu was the arrowhead of the chartered plot and it was hatched carefully. The Presidential ticket of the Alliance for Democracy, AD, in 1999 was the perfect storm. Tinubu and his group, who worked against Chief Bola Ige, became his supporters when he started his rebellion.

The centre could no longer hold for the Yoruba establishment which paved the way for the Tinubu Caliph and a paradigm shift from collegiate leadership to a mafia boss. Even his colleague-Governors in the AD time are now his followers.