Abuja: President Akinwumi Adesina to Attend Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum

Who: Dr Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group

What: Breakfast meeting with His Excellency, President Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Founders Presidential Dialogue at the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum

When: Saturday, 27 July 2019, 07.00 AM – 12.00 PM

Where: Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja

On 27 July 2019, African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina will be taking an active part at the 5th Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum, the largest annual gathering of African entrepreneurs. The event will take place at the iconic Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Starting with an investor breakfast meeting with His Excellency President Félix Tshisekedi at 7.00am, President Adesina will make a welcome address before hearing about investment opportunities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This will be followed by an investor Q&A, followed by a media briefing (by invitation only).

Following this, President Adesina will also take part in an interactive Founder’s Presidential Dialogue in the Congress Hall at 10.00am. This event will feature a unique panel of distinguished African statesmen, joined by global counterparts to discuss Africa’s most pressing issues and promote an enabling environment for African entrepreneurs and business owners.

As part of a new generation of African business leaders transforming Africa’s economic trajectory, President Adesina will be discussing Africa’s privileged position. With a youth population bigger than that of any other continent, Africa has a strong competitive advantage. If leveraged quickly and education and job creation become a priority, Africa’s youth could be the most important factor for economic growth both in Africa and the world. The African Development Bank has been championing youth since its inception. Now it is taking even more action to unleash the great potential of Africa’s youth to achieve sustainable development.

In May 2016, the Bank launched its Jobs for Youth in Africa Strategy (2016-2025) to support African countries in scaling up responses to youth unemployment and underemployment crisis on the continent. The strategy focuses on practical, high-impact solutions aimed at creating opportunities through education and training, transformative jobs and a business environment conducive to youth entrepreneurship.