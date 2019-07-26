Ondo State Govt Denies Engaging Miyetti Allah As State Vigilante

Ondo State on Thursday denied engaging members of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, as armed vigilante in the state.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said those behind the stories were out to cause mischief.

Ojogo insisted that the state government won’t allow Fulani vigilante in any part of the state.

Recall that former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode had alleged that some members of MACBAN under the guise of vigilante were mounting roadblocks and harassing people in Akure, Ondo State.

However, a statement by Ojogo read: “Not only did he disown the move, if at all. He indeed, ordered the Police to effect the arrest of anyone or group which parades itself as Fulani Vigilante.

“The Ondo State Government has witnessed with utmost dismay, an orchestrated campaign in respect of the above subject matter.

“The intention of the sponsors and their echoers is undoubtedly, to discredit the administration of Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN and ostensibly, incite the people against the Ondo State Government.

“He indeed ordered the Police to effect the arrest of anyone or group which parades itself as Fulani Vigilante. The Governor’s position was decisive even as it was pointedly consequential.

“At the risk of repeating himself, Governor Akeredolu reaffirmed the position of Government on Tuesday, July 23 when he was accosted by reporters who sought further information on the matter.

“The leadership of the Miyetti Allah in the State has equally disowned the report and has even provided further insights into actionable steps to deal with whoever conducts self in a manner that does not conform with the position of Government.

“Succinctly, therefore, the scheming media spins on the issue can only be the handiwork of divisive elements and their collaborators whose defeated desire is to demarket the Ondo State Government through unfounded claims and gross mischief.

“The position of Governor Akeredolu on this matter stands. The government will not allow armed Fulani Vigilante in any part of Ondo State.”