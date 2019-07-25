Rochas Okorocha has refused to make himself available to investigators: EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has said a former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has refused to make himself available to investigators over allegations of fraud despite invitation for questioning.

The Acting Spokesman of the EFCC, Tony Orilade, in a statement on Wednesday, said it's Enugu Zonal Office on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, marked some properties traced to Okorocha as well as those of his family members and cronies.

Orilade explained that the marking of the properties which is a fall-out of investigation is as a result of the failure of the suspects to honour the Commission's invitation for questioning on the propriety of their acquisition.

He said the properties include: Dews of Hope Hospital traced to Dr. Paschal Obi, former Principal Secretary to ex-Governor Okorocha; Market Square Supermarket; All-in-One Shop; and premises belonging to Imo State Broadcasting Corporation now hosting Rochas Foundation College owned by Senator Okorocha.

Other properties are: East High Academy and East High College, owned by Okorocha's daughter, Uloma Okorocha-Nwosu; Royal Spring Palm Hotel and Apartment, a 16-block cum 96 flats and eight bungalows multi-million Naira estate traced to Okorocha's wife.

Orilade said the EFCC at no time “raided” nor “harassed” anyone in the course of marking the properties as its operatives, in line with international best practices, inform the occupants of the facilities in good time, before taking the action. He said the Commission had pictorial and video evidence which put a lie to the claim that Rochas Foundation College was allegedly raided by the EFCC while in session.

He said this could not be so because the school was not in session and could not have had its students harassed as was fed some online media. (Daily Trust)