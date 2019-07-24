EFCC arrests internet fraudsters Edo 

The Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Office have arrested nine suspected internet fraudsters at their various hideouts in Benin City, Edo State.

EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Mr Tony Orilade while confirming the arrested said the suspects were apprehended sequel to intelligence gathering, which alleged that they were involved in the fraudulent internet activity known as ‘cat-fishing’.

He said "The suspects who are between the ages of 20 and 35 are Amafin Collins, Edafitite Abel, Usianene Elizojie, Ojiefor Marvelus, Uduehi Osumor, Geigi Emmanuel Ose, Osaro Osakpolor, Francis Omoiegbe and Onuoba Prince Nonso."

Items recovered from them at the point of arrest include luxury cars, laptop computers, mobile phones, flash drives and internet modems.

They have made useful statements and will soon be charged to court.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Benin Zonal Office, Muhtar Bello has alerted members of the public of the activities of fraudsters who engage in using other people's phone numbers to generate social media account authentication codes in an attempt to defraud unsuspecting victims.

He therefore warned that members of the public should at all time, pay attention to the where about of their phones or be circumspect who they give their phones to make calls.