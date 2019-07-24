PIDI-Nigeria demands prosecution of man that raped, impregnated 13-year-old girl in Bauchi

A nonprofit organization, Prison Inmate Development Initiative (PIDI-Nigeria) has demanded immediate arrested and prosecution of a man, Mallam Babayo Malami popularly known as Tella for defiling, raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl, Miss Zarau Yau in Bauchi State.

The Executive Director of the organization, Mr Mbami Iliya Sabka in his letter to the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Police Command, PIDI-Nigeria urged the police to investigate the matter and make sure that the man face the full wrath of the law.

Zarau Yau resides at Angwan Bakin Kasuwa in Misua is in JSS one at Central Junior Secondary School Misua LGA of Bauchi State Nigeria.

PIDI-Nigeria said that the victim’s father is a disabled person and the Malami Tella that raped and impregnated the girl is old enough to be her father.

According to the letter by PIDI-Nigeria, "Zarau do assist her mother to sell pure water to earn their daily living, whenever she goes out for the pure water business that Malami Tella would always call her to send her to buy him some of his tailoring materials and whenever she returns back he always dashed her N50.

"Eventually, Malami Tella took her to an uncompleted building owned by his elder brother, locked the gate and asked her to pull her cloths and lay down on the floor but she refused.

"The forcefully pulled her clothes off and raped her. Zarau said that she cried for help but nobody was there to come to her rescue and that the man threatened her not to tell anyone and then gave her N50 as usual to go and buy Biscuit for herself".

PIDI-Nigeria said that some good Samaritans witness the ugly gross indecency act by the perpetrator and reported the matter to the parent of Zarau and the parent also reported the issued to HISBA, but no action has been taken till date while the perpetrator made mockery of the parent of the victim that they are poor and cannot do anything to him.

PIDI-Nigeria said that the pregnancy is 8-month-old now and the girl is yet to start antenatal clinic and that there is no arrangement put in place for the child delivery.

PIDI-Nigeria insisted that the man must be arrested and prosecuted. It also demanded that the girl must undergo HIV/AIDS test and also checked for others Sexually Transmitted Diseases to ascertain her health status and safe the unburn baby.