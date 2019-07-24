Crescent Varsity VC Says Education, Skills Deveopment of Youth is the Future

.....Receives Obafemi Awolowo University Award

The Vice Chancellor, Crescent University, Abeokuta, Nigeria, Prof. Ibraheem Gbajabiamila has emphasised the development of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) as the future of Nigerias youth.

Speaking as the Guest Lecturer at a conference organised by the Youth Empowerment and Support Initiative (YESI) of the Obafemi Awolowo University,Ile-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria, Prof. Gbajabiamila advised the Federal Government to back up the development of STEM programmes with at east 100,000 eigibe graduates yearly and establish study loan scheme for tertiary students across the States of Nigeria.

Prof. Ogunbodede (l) receiving a Crescent University souvenir from Prof. Gbajabiamila

He lamented that Nigeria had allocated less than 10% of its annual budget for education contrary to 25% recommended by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), stressing that Ghana is the only country in Africa dedicating the recmmended amount to education.

In his lecture, Gbajabiamila noted that in addition to the primary school feeding programme, the government should enhance empoyment and youth entrepreneurship by creating short-term entrepreneurship capacity development in each State, incubation centres in each State to support youth innovators, and incentivize employers to retain youth corps members at the end of their service.

Prof. Gbajabiamila delivering his lecture

Quoting the words of the late sage and elderstatesman, Chief Obafemi Awolowo that the children of the poor you failed to train will never let your children have peace,Gbajabiamila noted that doing the aforementioned by the government would stem the tide of youth restiveness in the country.

In a related development, Prof. Gbajabiamila was also conferred with an award as Education Ambassador by the Youth Empowerment and Support Initiative (YESI) of the Obafemi Awolowo University.

In his remarks, the Converner and Project Director, Mr Tunbosun Olalekan said the award was conferred on Professor Ibraheem Gbajabiamila in recognition of his contributions to the development of education in Nigeria.

Dean,Faculty of Education, Obafemi Awolowo University(2nd L) presenting an award to Prof. Ibraheem Gbajabiamila while the Convener of the conference, Mr Tunbosun Olalekan (l) and Mr Kayode Ajani watch

Earlier,the Vice Chancellor of Crescent University,Abeouta, Prof. Ibraheem Gbajabiamila had paid a courtesy visit to the Vice chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede with other members of the university management in attendance.

Ogunbodede expressed his appreciation to Gbajabiamila for honouring his university for the lecture.