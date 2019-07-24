Shiite Protest: Probe Umar’s Death, Prawa Urges Fg

The Prisoners’ Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA) is deeply saddened by the death of Mr. Usman Umar, a Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of Operations at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command.

We call on the Federal Government to institute a high-powered panel to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the death of Umar and others during the violent protest. We also urge the government to ensure that all culprits are speedily brought to justice.

Umar was a conscientious officer whose death constitutes a huge loss not only to the Nigeria Police but to the entire country. We commiserate with the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Muhammed Adamu (NPM, mni); the entire police force, and Nigerians on this tragic loss.

We also commiserate with the family of Mr. Precious Owolabi, the youth corps member serving with CHANNELS TV, on the loss of their son. We condole with CHANNELS TV and the families of other Nigerians who lost their lives or were injured during the crisis.

It is our belief that human rights promotion, protection and fulfillment can be achieved by ensuring accountability especially in incidents such as the current one. We must ensure that crime remains unattractive through effective tracking, apprehension and prosecution of offenders. We therefore call on the government and all critical stakeholders to take urgent steps to forestall a repeat of this sad incident and secure lives and property.

Finally, we call on the Nigeria Police to ensure that Umar’s entitlements are extended to his young family, and that the force accords the family all assistance they require in these very difficult circumstances.