Police Confirms Inviting Bisola and Timi Dakolo As Aisha Buhari Reacts

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed that its operatives served official invitation letters on Bisola and Timi Dakolo.

Police Spokesman, Frank Mba, in a statement Saturday night, said the letter was sequel to an ongoing police investigation involving Busola Dakolo, COZA founder, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and others.

He explained that the invite was not synonymous with a Warrant of Arrest, and must not be misconstrued to be one.

“Rather, it is a polite investigative tool used in eliciting information voluntarily from parties to aid police investigations”, Mba noted.

“Members of the public should see it as a legitimate act in line with the constitutional mandate of the police, which among other things include the investigation of all complaints brought before it.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP MA Adamu NPM, mni has appealed for calm, and is reassuring Nigerians that the Police Force under his watch will remain professional, impartial and unreservedly committed to the pursuit of justice in this case and all other cases before it.”

Hours earlier, Dakolo raised the alarm that armed men believed to be security operatives were in front of his house located in Agungi, Lagos.

First Lady, Aisha Buhari, in reaction, commented on a tweet about Dakolo’s alert and called on the IGP to act.

“ATTENTION: INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE #SayNoToRape #JusticeForRapeVictims #SayNoToIntimidation”, she tweeted.