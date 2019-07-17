Fulani herdsmen To vacate Southern Nigeria - Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and the Coalition of the Northern Groups (CNGs)

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and the Coalition of the Northern Groups (CNGs) have asked Fulani herdsmen to leave the southern part of Nigeria.

They said the herdsmen should return to the North where their (herdsmen) safety and that of their property could be guaranteed.

Addressing a joint press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the chairman of NEF, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, said: “We are worried about their well-being. If it is true that their safety can no longer be guaranteed, we rather have them back in areas where their safety is guaranteed.

“The bottom line is that their safety is far more important than their stay there. This is a country we all wish to keep together but not at the expense of other sections.”

Abdullahi, who is a former vice-chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, also called for the establishment of a judicial enquiry that would be saddled with the responsibility of determining the quantum of loss of properties by herdsmen and farmers.