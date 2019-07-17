Osun insecurity: Military to step in

The Nigeria Army yesterday pledged to assist Osun State to continue to remain one of the safest states in the country.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 2 Division Nigerian Army, Major Gen. Okwudili Fidelis Azinta, gave this assurance during a meeting with Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in his office in Osogbo.

The governor last month visited Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai to seek assistance to combat the rising wave of insecurity in the state. He requested the Army chief to allow the participation of soldiers in a combined security patrol team being raised to battle insecurity.

Gen. Azinta said his visit followed the directive of the Army chief to partner with the State government to sustain the peace and stability. Gen. Azinta said: "We are here for two reasons. First is to congratulate Mr. Governor on his election and his victory at the Supreme Court.

"We are also here to meet with him in line with the directive of the Chief of Army Staff that we should work with other security agencies in the state to ensure that the state is far more peaceful than it is.

Governor Oyetola described the move to partner military and other security agencies as crucial in view of the recent waver of criminal activities.

Oyetola bemoaned illegal mining activities going on in the state and urged men and officers of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to support the state to curb the menace.

He commended the army for the corporate social responsibility of building the Kuta/Ede Bridge in the state and for the excellent jobs the military did to keep the peace during the election.

We are also happy with the promotion of our citizen Lt. Gen. Lamidi Adeosun. We are proud of him