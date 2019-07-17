Osibanjo's Statement Vindicates IYC President's Opinion On Corruption

The recent statement credited to the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, when he visited Gbaramatu kingdom, Warri south west council, Delta state that the Ijaws have not fully utilized the opportunities given them by the President Muhammaduu Buhari's administration in key agencies of the federal government to better the lots of the Ijaw Nation and it's people have further liberated the position of the President, Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), worldwide, Barrister Oweilaemi Pereotubo.

Oweilaemi, Esq., earlier remarked that the Ijaw Nation had been given a huge opportunity to use key government sectors such as the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDC) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), among others headed by Ijaws to better the lots of it's people.

He said rather than enrich and develop the region, it brought a total breakdown of that process which has further impoverished the people of Niger Delta without meaningful development in the area.

"I want to lend my voice to our leaders, especially politicians to come together and ensure that the Ijaw Nation is better than states who don't get the required budgetary allocation like us in the country.

"Over the years, there has been constant banters on the issue of Niger Delta that led to the death of celebrated hero like Isaac Adaka Boro and others who stood and fought for the resource of our Nation.

"This led to an improved budgetary allocation in the region, and yet politicians take monies meant for the development of the region for their selfish gains. This further, ensures that minor issues such roads, power, healthcare and general welfare of the people are not attended to as some regions still lacks accessible road network in the region.

He called on Ijaw topshots who were privileged to hold positions of authority to desist forthwith.

Hear him: "Our Leaders who are opportuned to lead, should be a little partial in the discharge of their duties and make sure that the region gets the required attention for the development of our dear Ijaw land so that we do not become products for a laughing spree".

It would be recall that Oweilaemi said: "The Ijaw nation is in no doubt suffering from acute underdevelopment occasioned by the criminal neglect of the people by successive governments since independence",