Police arrest suspects linked with Funke Olakunrin's murder

The police have arrested some suspects allegedly involved in the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti.

A spokesman for the Ondo State Police Command, Mr Femi Joseph, confirmed this on Monday.

According to him, the suspects were arrested when a team of security operatives stormed the forests in the area near Ore in Ondo State.

The command's spokesman, however, did not disclose the identities of those arrested.

He said investigations were still ongoing while suspects would be paraded as soon as possible.

Photo: A file photo of a policeman carrying a gun. [Inset: Late Funke Olakunrin].