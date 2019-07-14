Zulum Assures Completion Of Dikwa- Gamboru- Ngala Borma Road Through Direct Labour

In an effort to ensure free and easy movement of goods and people between Nigeria and Chad Republic, Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, on Sunday inspected the road rehabilitation between Dikwa local government and Ngala local government areas and assured completion of the work soon.

Prof. Zulum while inspecting the road rehabilitation at logomani in Dikwa local government said he was overwhelmed over the level of work done adding that rehabilitation work will continue till the road is fully tarred.

He thanked the Borno State Road Maintenance Agency (BORMA) for their speedy efforts in the road rehabilitation and assured them of his full support.

The governor said, he was aware of the level of damage these heavy duty vehicles causes on the road and promise that government will put up mechanism to checkmate the excess loads to maintain the road adding that government will do everything to see that the rehabilitation is completed within three months.

Prof. Zulum said, already, he has written a letter to President Buhari seeking for the revocation of the contract award for the reconstruction of the roads leading to Maiduguri -Gamboru-Ngala and that of Maiduguri-Bama- Banki so that borno state government can take over the reconstruction and complete them before the end of the first tenure