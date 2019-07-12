Boko Haram: 8,960 Vulnerable IDPs Receive Recovery kit's in Damaturu

Victims and members of host communities of Boko Haram insurgency from Yobe State Thursday got a reprieve from FG/ World Bank Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP), Yobe State project Coordination Unit (PCU).

The transitional support materials are expected to be distributed to 8,960 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) including host Communities, Returnees and the most vulnerable people across the State especially in the worse hit insurgency local governments areas which include, Gulani, Gujba,Damaturu, Tarmuwa, Potiskum, Fika, Gaidam and Yunusari

Flagging off of the distribution of the non-food items, the State Coordinator MCRP, Alhaji Musa Idi Jidawa said that MCRP North East is a government of Nigeria project funded by the World Bank and implemented in three States of the North East, Yobe, Borno and Adamawa states.

Jidawa explained further that the project is designed to Improve livelihoods of affected communities by facilitating fast recovery from the heinous effects of Boko Haram conflict, strengthen social cohesion and rehabilitation of infrastructure and restore service delivery to the people of North East region of Nigeria.

"We are aware that Boko Haram insurgency in the North East has affected nearly 15 million people since 2009 and due to the violence, more than 20,000 lives have been lost and over two million people have been displaced.

"It may therefore interest you to know that MCRP is a very comprehensive recovery project aimed at addressing humanitarian and development challenges posed by the insurgency which is also in line with the Yobe State Integrated Recovery Plan tailored on the principles of improving Community's physical, Social and economic resilience”, Jidawa said.

The four components of the project he said will focus on strengthening peace building, stability and Social cohesion to provide basic necessity kits, restore access to productive assets by providing agricultural inputs and livestock for farming families and trading commodities for non Farmers, establishing peace groups in communities and implementing social cohesion activities.

Others are rehabilitation of physical and Social infrastructure in the areas of Health, Education, Water and Sanitation, Transport and Public Building.

"Technical assistance and capacity building and contingent Emergency response component to allow for rapid reallocation of project funds in the event of natural or man- made crisis in the future during the implementation of the project, to address such eligible Emergency needs,” Jidawa added.

Represented by his Deputy Governor Idi Barde Gubana, Governor Maimala Buni, commended the partnership between the Federal Government for mobilizing resources for the implementation of the $45 million program in the state.

"We therefore wish to thank the World Bank and federal government for this kind gesture and to reassure them of our administration's resolute commitment to ensure successful implementation of the MCRP in the state,” Buni said.

He called on the beneficiaries to make the best use of the materials to better their lots.

A highlight of the event was the presentation of the non food recovery items to beneficiaries.