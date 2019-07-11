State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Lagos Gets New Ultramodern StatementTaking/Interview Room

In furtherance to ensuring a safer and crime-free Lagos, the Lagos state Commissioner of Police, CP Zubairu Muazu has on Tuesday commissioned an ultramodern and state-of-the-art facility for interviewing and recording statement of crime suspect(s) at the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID Panti, Yaba, Lagos.

The Commissioner of Police officially commissioned the statement taking room in the presence of donors, stakeholders in the criminal, judicial and anti-corruption sectors.

While reiterating his expectation, he said the effective use of the ultramodern statement taking room will further help bring justice to many and help the police to deepen their investigation adding that the whole essence is to get conviction in court to serve as deterrent to criminals.

The Officer-in-Charge of the State CID, Deputy Commissioner of Police- Yetunde Longe, during the Commissioning also said that SCID was more than ready to embrace global best practices in investigation. She said, “This will in no small measure add value to our productivity. I want to assure the CP, the donor and other stakeholders that this facility will be judiciously utilized for the purpose for which it is donated.

“The vision and the mission of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, is ensuring that a diligent investigation is a task that must be accomplished,” she added

DCP Yetunde Longe commended the intervention of Rule of Law and Anti-corruption, RoLAC, supported by European Union, who provided the facilities for the interviewing room as well as other well-meaning individuals and organisations to enhance Police investigation in the state.

Further embracing digitalization of the police force, DCP Yetunde Longe also unveiled the new website of the State CID ( www.scidlagos.org ) to showcase the achievements of the of the Lagos command as well department and to further breach the gap of communication in this digital age.