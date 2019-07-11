Addressing Timi And Busola Allegations In Defence Of The Body Of Christ And God’s Kingdom

Doth not the ear try words? and the mouth taste his meat?...For the ear trieth words, as the mouth tasteth meat ( Job 12:11; 34:3 )

And this I pray, that your love may abound yet more and more in knowledge and in all judgment; That ye may approve things that are excellent; that ye may be sincere and without offence till the day of Christ; (Philippians 1:9-10).

As an Apostle in the Body of Christ, I have the apostolic duty to help bring order and structure in the Body of Christ.

When I stumbled on the protest against the COZA Pastor little less than a couple of weeks ago on Youtube, I spent time and listened to the accuser, Busola Dakolo’s testimony. At first, I was convinced that she was honest and sympathized with her. But when I returned to the scene of the Protest on another Youtube video, as someone was flipping over the scenes of the protest on her Youtube video, I suddenly saw the LORD Jesus standing between Heaven and Earth, a little far from the scene of the protest but very separate from the scene. I saw Him from His head to the waist. He took the form of a white cloud but stood out from the cloud so that he was very visible in His cloudy appearance as the sky above him was mostly blue. He was watching the protest. I said to myself that He has probably left that Church. I did not fully comprehend why His Presence was at the scene of the protest. I later understood that He was bringing the situation under control so that they would not cross their boundary or limit. He was deflating the protest. But before I had that insight on why He was there at the protest scene, He spoke to me concerning the situation when I went to sleep that night.

We understand that it is written that…

… he shall not judge after the sight of his eyes, neither reprove after the hearing of his ears: But with righteousness shall he judge the poor, and reprove with equity for the meek of the earth: and he shall smite the earth with the rod of his mouth, and with the breath of his lips shall he slay the wicked. And righteousness shall be the girdle of his loins, and faithfulness the girdle of his reins (Isaiah 11:3-5 (KJV)

He took me down the memory lane of my wedding night in 1991, when I lost my virginity: the pain, the blood and water that poured out. I felt like one that had surgery and could hardly move my feet that day to walk because of pain. The pain and the bleeding continued for some days. When hymen is (forcefully) broken, it is a tearing of the flesh inside the womanhood, the sign of virginity. God put it there as a sign of covenant of the final consummation of marriage between couples. It is painful and so the victim usually screams. That could wake her sister upstairs. Well, she said he covered her mouth with his hand. She would feel intense pain through the ordeal that could still make her moan or groan in pain through it.

As this information were being downloaded to me while I was between sleep and awake, I felt a strong force that cut off the information and push my mind on what everyone should believe- her story. It was as if one side of my brain was forcefully shut down so I can believe that false story. This a battle against the Church of Jesus Christ, and His Kingdom on Earth. I don’t know the Pastor in question or his lifestyle. I have never ministered in his Church before, nor visited that vicinity. I am only revealing what was revealed to me after seeing our Beloved LORD and Redeemer, Jesus Christ on the scene of the protest.

After few days, I began again to analyze the situation. How could the accuser pull through, secretly in the house where she lived with her people; her sister was there, that night, but sleeping upstairs?. The Pastor was not scared that she could walk down and meet them, and that could create a great scandal against him and his newly establishing ministry? Well, I should not reason for him. Why did she not talk to her sister or anyone about it? I was faced with what should have been the reality of it if rape truly took place. She could have talked to someone especially her sister. She could have started crying in pain for losing her most prized possession (her virginity). I know what it meant to me as a teenager to remain a virgin until marriage as I passed through High school and University. I very much valued it knowing that many female heroes of the Bible were commended as virgins: Rebekah, Mary the mother of Jesus, Queen Esther, Jephtah’s daughter, and even Anna the Prophetess who remained a virgin from the time of her husband’s passing. God placed great value on one’s virginity. So, I carefully and prayerfully guarded myself to the point that it was a password between me and God for my prospective husband. God Himself would tell him about it and he would reveal it to me, and it would be one of the signs that I was meeting the right person. So, losing my virginity illegally especially through rape would have completely shattered my world. I don’t think I would be quiet and recover easily because I would cry through nights, and not wait till it happened again. As a Christian girl, she expressed how much her virginity meant to her: how she so much treasured it to the point that her sisters commended her, and all expectantly awaited her marriage day when she would honorably lose her virginity with her lawfully wedded husband.

I was made to reason some of these things out and see how impossible rape took place in her house that night, as she claimed. Her attitude, mood, demeanor and probably, tears of pain and regret as someone who valued her virginity and suddenly lost it, through rape would have revealed something to someone close to her that all was not well.

The information that kept ringing in my heart was: she would have talked to someone, if rape took place in her house and not have kept quiet.

Besides, God of justice who showed Himself at the protest scene, would have called her sister up to go downstairs to check on her sister. I know Him. He is our Good Shepherd who watches His sheep with great care. We are our brothers’ keepers. He will not justify the wicked neither would He protect him for such an evil act. So, as her sister’s keeper, God would have used her presence to protect her sister. Are you kidding me? God would not have let such an abomination take place under the nose of a family member, without alerting her older sister that her younger sister was in trouble downstairs. Was Pastor Biodun a criminal, that he would sneak in to rape a 16/17yr old and quietly leave? I cannot speak for him because I don’t know him. I am speaking from God’s perspective.

As I mentioned above, this is a battle against the Body and the Kingdom of Christ. As a woman of God and like the ministry of the LORD Jesus Christ, I should not judge by the hearing of the ear, or the seeing of the eyes. As an Apostle in the Body of Christ, I should help to bring order when things are going wrong in the Body of Christ. Righteousness and justice are the habitation of the LORD’S Throne and Kingdom. The LORD Jesus testified that all His judgments are as He hears from the Father, and so all His judgments are righteous judgments. They proceed from the Father. He says:

Ye judge after the flesh; I judge no man ( John 8:15 ).

And yet if I judge, my judgment is true: for I am not alone, but I and the Father that sent me (John 8:16).

So, we do not judge after the hearing of the ear or the seeing of the eyes.

Judge not according to the appearance but judge righteous judgment (John 7:24).

I don’t know who the Pastor of Timi and Busola Dakolo is. Their Pastor needs to call them to order. They are at war with God and the Church of Jesus Christ, for which He died and sacrificed Himself on the cross. God is merciful, if they will call themselves to order. God has an order in everything He does. Rioting, protest and publicly disgracing God’s servant is not one of them. He might be patiently waiting for-, or speaking to their Pastor, who is their spiritual authority to call them to order. He does rebuke devourers.

Before two or three witnesses

It is written:

Against an elder receive not an accusation, but before two or three witnesses (1 Timothy 5:19 (KJV).

One witness shall not rise up against a man for any iniquity, or any sin, in any sin that he sinneth: at the mouth of two witnesses, for at the mouth of three witnesses, shall the matter be established. If a false witness rise up against any man to testify against him that which is wrong; Then both the men, between whom the controversy is, shall stand before the LORD, before the priests and the judges, which shall be in those days; And the judges shall make diligent inquisition: and, behold, if the witness be a false witness, and hath testified falsely against his brother; Then shall ye do unto him, as he had thought to have done unto his brother: so shalt thou put the evil away from among you. And those which remain shall hear, and fear, and shall henceforth commit no more any such evil among you (Deuteronomy 19:15-20 (KJV).

When the Scriptures talk about two or three witnesses, it means eyewitnesses. People that are sure or have the knowledge of the sin or crime. If she had talked to her sister and showed her the blood-stained night gown…or her sister witnessed her distresses or tears as the result of the encounter, she could stand as witness. She is an eye-witness. Yes, there are other people that could come up with similar accusations against the said Pastor, but they still need witnesses for their testimony in God’s courtroom.

Verily, verily, I say unto thee, We speak that we do know, and testify that we have seen; (John 3:11 (KJV).

What did you see? What did you know? Don’t speculate. Do not join the multitude to do evil. Don’t stand as a false witness and do what everyone is doing.

In His commands to the House of Israel in the moral laws of Moses (the LORD Jesus testified that God’s laws shall not pass away), God commands:

Thou shalt not raise a false report: put not thine hand with the wicked to be an unrighteous witness. Thou shalt not follow a multitude to do evil; neither shalt thou speak in a cause to decline after many to wrest judgment: Neither shalt thou countenance a poor man in his cause (Exodus 23:1-3 (KJV).

Let me check these verses in a different Bible Translation:

You must not spread a false report. Do not join the wicked to be a malicious witness. You must not follow a crowd in wrongdoing. Do not testify in a lawsuit and go along with a crowd to pervert ⌊justice⌋. Do not show favoritism to a poor person in his lawsuit (Exodus 23:1-3 (HCSB)

These are God’s commands to His people. Do not join those who cause divisions or walk disorderly. Don’t protest with them so you do not partake of their sins and punishments. Don’t spread the rumor because you don’t have all the facts. God will judge every idle word a man speaks. So, don’t bring yourself into a place of judgment because all judgments belong to God.

Now we command you, brethren, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that ye withdraw yourselves from every brother that walketh disorderly, and not after the tradition which he received of us. For yourselves know how ye ought to follow us: for we behaved not ourselves disorderly among you;… For we hear that there are some which walk among you disorderly, working not at all, but are busybodies (2 Thessalonians 3:6-7 (KJV).

I understand that the woman says that she wants to be unbroken, to be healed and so she went public. You cannot be unbroken by breaking someone else, especially the Body of Christ. Don’t you understand that you are trampling on God’s Kingdom and His Church?

If you have been hurt by someone, as believers in Christ, we are commanded to forgive. Healing comes through forgiveness. If someone hurts you, go to God in prayers and pour your heart to Him. He is the balm of Gilead. He heals the broken hearted and restores the broken spirit. He is the Healer and Restorer of all things. He is all we have. He gave ALL to us, so that we can have everything He has. The arm of flesh will fail you. God asked through Jeremiah: Is there no balm in Gilead; is there no physician there? why then is not the health of the daughter of my people recovered? (Jeremiah 8:22 (KJV).

There is no balm or medicine in Egypt where both of you went. It is written that…wisdom and knowledge shall be the stability of thy times, and strength of salvation: the fear of the LORD is his treasure ( Isaiah 33:6 ).

Vengeance belongs to the LORD, not to anyone. God promised to avenge all wrongs done against us. Besides, there is a universal law of reciprocal action so that what someone does comes back to him. Paul says: Give place for God’s wrath.

Recompense to no man evil for evil. Provide things honest in the sight of all men. If it be possible, as much as lieth in you, live peaceably with all men. Dearly beloved, avenge not yourselves, but rather give place unto wrath: for it is written, Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord. Therefore, if thine enemy hunger, feed him; if he thirst, give him drink: for in so doing thou shalt heap coals of fire on his head. Be not overcome of evil, but overcome evil with good (Romans 12:17-21 (KJV)

I advise Timi and his wife, Busola to return and repent and let God forgive and heal both of you. Don’t mind the crowd and the public outcry to “crucify him, crucify him”. If God is not crucifying anyone, you cannot do it. God has convinced me that what you have is a false report. It’s not true. Pastor Biodun did not rape you.. He assured me that even if he had attempted to do that, God Himself would not have allowed him to go through with it because He values and cherishes His people, His daughters, too. He also cherishes and honors virginity. He cannot lie. He reveals secret things to His people so they can administer justice and righteous judgments.

He asked me to speak to both of you with words of rebuke, because I am positioned to do so in the Body of Christ. Don’t let God Himself to rebuke you because you will not survive it. Remember! He rebukes the devourers.

For all the people giving out opinions, I have this scripture:

Therefore judge nothing before the time, until the Lord come, who both will bring to light the hidden things of darkness, and will make manifest the counsels of the hearts: and then shall every man have praise of God ( 1Corinthians 4:5 ).

www.messianictemple.net

[email protected]l.com

[email protected]