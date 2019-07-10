TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News

Oyetola cautions Okada riders against crime

By Olawale Oyegbade, The Nigerian Voice, S/W Bureau Chief 

Osun State Governor Adegbyega Oyetola today admonished commercial motorcyclists against criminal tendencies.

He urged them to ensure that criminals are prevented from infiltrating their ranks adding that their interest would be taken care of by his administration.

The governor spoke after the motorcyclists in their hundreds, joined by tricycle riders, led the governor along the major roads of state capital Osogbo, to his office.

They pledged their support for the governor and his administration and to show solidarity following his victory at the Supreme Court.

The riders joined the governor from Osogbo Machine Tool Area through Stadium to Olaiya Junction through Ogo Oluwa before terminating it at Abere, the state secretariat, where the governor addressed them.

As the long convoy snaked through the major streets, residents came out of their homes and offices to cheer Governor Oyetola who waved from the open space on the roof of his vehicle.


