It Is Possible To Provide Power In Bayelsa State...Dr Godknows igali

Bayelsa State born Ambassador Godknows Boladei Igali and frontline governorship aspirant, averred that one of his priorities is to ensure that Bayelsans enjoy uninterrupted power supply. He said his experience as a Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of water resources to ensure that most towns and villages in Bayelsa State.

He said apart from gas powered turbines, wind mills and dams can be built to generate electricity. When I am elected as Governor, I will partner with companies that have the capacity to deliver on power supply in Bayelsa State.

Said he: "I know that power supply will increase the well-being index of our people and catalyze the economy. It will be an enabler for Small and Medium Scale Industries and create economic boom. I will use the first 18 months of my tenure to deliver on power to the people of Bayelsa State"