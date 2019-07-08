BNYL Says No going back on face off with Northern Groups,Rejects Livestock Transformation

The Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL has stated that the suspension of RUGA by President Mohammadu Buhari instead of cancellation shows that there is no genuineness in what the Federal Government is doing. BNYL said RUGA has been repackaged as National Livestock Transformation by the Presidency as a new strategy to implement RUGA across the south, especially the Southeast and south south. In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary of the group, Comrade Kufre Obot, the group said it will do everything humanly possible to frustrate the implementation.

Recall that the group through its Deputy Leader, Ebuta Ogar Takon had threatened to evict northerners from the entire eastern region if the Coalition of Northern Groups goes ahead with its threat to expel Southerners from the north on 30th July amid suspension of RUGA.

Takon also said that the group will armed forces to invade the north.

However, Kufre Obot insisted that the BNYL would carry out its threat in retaliation to any unfortunate incident against the people of the Southeast and South south.

He lamented that similar incident was the cause of the Biafran initial secession, "everyone can now see reasons why our fathers Emeka Ojukwu and Philip Effiong rebelled against Nigeria.

We are also aware of how people from our region especially the South south are currently beeing retired from the Army and other Forces. You will find Efik, Igbo and Ijaw people in the army as recruits; those who will be sent to Sambisa to confront Boko Haram with toy guns" he said.

The group said it will henceforth begin to check herdsmen excesses in the region to avoid unexpected attack on communities.

"We dare the so called Abdulazeez Suleiman and his Coalition group to execute their plans on 30th or hide their faces in shame".