6 hours ago | Poem
Wole Soyinka: The Abiku Of Remo Forest
Dined on Olumo rock
Wined in the solitary forest of Egba
Danced a million times
With bush-baby
Until the relics on face
Severed the umbilical cord
Beautiful Ebora
Eating eight and half decades
A divine ointment gift
After many dyings
On the slab of junta
Serenity;
An enclave to commune
The goddess of Golden Fleece
Source in “Ijegba” fortress
Only on board
Flying coffin in the galactic
Otherwise, Nigeria's political orbit
Peace of mind punctured
Over tangled seat
Yet, generational rivalry
African path
Lost in the Mediterranean
As Stanley meets Mutesa
Eroding our culture.