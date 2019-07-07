3 Boko Haram commanders, others nabbed in Kano

The Kano Police Command said it had arrested three suspected Boko Haram Commanders, who were on the run in Kano hotels.

The suspects were said to be preparing to leave for Maiduguri, Borno State when they met their waterloo.

The Command Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Illiyasu, said the three suspected Boko Haram members are remnants, who were fleeing military onslaught in Borno State, and who were hiding in hotels in Kano.

In the same vein, the Police Command arrested 87 suspected criminals in the state within the last one week.

CP Iliyasu, while presenting the suspects to newsmen in Kano, on Friday, said they were apprehended with various offences ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, membership of unlawful society, car theft at various criminal hideouts and black spots across the state.

Iliyasu said three remnants of Boko Haram suspects were arrested at a hotel in Sabon Gari, Kano, and within the Meteropolis in an attempt to regroup in the state.

He added that an armed robbery suspect, Bashir Sani, was also arrested in possession of a single barrel gun loaded with 15 rounds of cartridges, one locally-made gun, chemical/pepper spray, one jack knife, among other weapons were recovered.

The Commissioner also said 10 bandits were intercepted at Koki Quarters, Kano, in Toyota Hiace Bus heading for Badawa Quarters, Kano.

He noted that on June 29, two suspected car thieves were arrested based on criminal information along Katsina Road, Kano, a team of Puff Adder detectives arrested them, adding that two Honda Civic car and Toyota Highlander SUV were recovered.

Similarly, Iliyasu said 61 suspects were also arrested at various criminal hideouts with dangerous weapons and intoxicating substances were recovered from them.He said on July 4, a team of Puff Adder detectives arrested three suspected kidnappers and rescued their victim.

According to him, one suspected hard drug dealer was arrested, 18 live ammunition and 16 cartridges, 15 laptops computer, 26 parcels, 20 wraps and other large quantity of Indian hemp were recovered from the suspects.

“43 knives, 32 clubs(Gora), 8 cutlasses and Gariyo, 22 bottles of suck and die, 32 sachets of diazapam tablets were also recovered.

Iliyasu also disclosed that 122 suspects arrested across the state two weeks ago had been charged to various courts.

“The operation of Puff-Adder would be sustained throughout the state until all criminal-minded persons repent or leave the state.”

The Commissioner urged the good people of Kano to continue to cooperate with the command with a view to achieving a peaceful and crime-free state. (Independent)