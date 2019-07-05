CBN To Collaborate With BOSG on Interventions Funds

The Comptroller of CBN Maiduguri Branch, Malam Lawan Tijjani has assured Governor Babagana Umara Zulum that Central Bank of Nigeria is ever ready to collaborate with the Borno State Government to boost agriculture and economy of the state.

He also expressed his concern over inaccessibility of CBN funds by the people of Borno State while calling on the state government as a matter of importance to embark on a serious sensitisation programmes for the citizens

Congratulating the Governor over his victory at the 2019 polls, the CBN Comptroller said most of the activities of the bank include support to 1763 farmers under the anchor borower scheme, micro, medium enterprises scheme, entertainment development fund among others.

"Your Excellency, as you may be already aware the central bank of Nigeria has in the last few years launched several developmental initiatives to rejuvenate the economy". Tijjani said.

Responding Gov. Zulum appreciated the delegation for their visit and emphasized that the large number of youth unemployment and food security are of great concern to his administration, hence the need for a proper collaboration to receive maximum benefits from the interventions by the CBN.

"I am pleased to bring to your kind notice that Borno state government is proactive enough, we have started cultivating 10,000 heaters of land". Said, Prof. Zulum.