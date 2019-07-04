Osogbo-born professionals felicitate with new NBA Chairman

Osogbo-born professionals under the auspices of Osogbo Affairs Forum (OSAF), has felicitated with the newly-elected Chairman of Nigeria Bar Association, (NBA), Osogbo branch, Barrister AbdulRahman Okunade on his victory at the poll.

In a statement jointly signed by the convener and Secretary of OSAF, Prince Hameed Oyegbade and Barrister Muftau Abiodun Adediran respectively, the group congratulated Okunade and prayed Almighty God to grant him more wisdom to succeed in his new responsibility.

OSAF described Okunade who doubles as Chairman of the forum as a very brilliant, intelligent, God-fearing and courageous young lawyer. OSAF expressed confidence in his capacity to hold any position of leadership.

"We are immensely pleased and rejoice with the newly elected Chairman of NBA Osogbo branch. His emergence is a thing of joy to all of us in OSAF and Osogbo as a whole."

"Okunade who is currently the Chairman of OSAF Steering Committee has displayed great leadership qualities over the years and we are confident that he is eminently qualified and well equipped to deliver in leading the professional body."

"As we urge the new NBA Chairman to strive more to serve selflessly, we pray God to grant him wisdom from above to succeed in office during his tenure."

OSAF also congratulated the immediate past Chairman of Osogbo branch of the NBA, another OSAF member, Barrister Dele Ajibade for successful completion of his tenure.

Okunade emerged chairman in a keenly contested election following his sterling performance as the immediate past Publicity Secretary of the branch.

The new NBA Chairman holds a cumulative first and second degree in Law (LL.B & LL.M) from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. He is renowned for his belief in social justice.