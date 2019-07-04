Alleged fraud: Lai Mohammed, Usman Yusuf must Be prosecuted, PDP insists

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday demanded the immediate prosecution of former Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, over his alleged role in the reported National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) N2.5 billion fraud.

The party also demanded the prosecution of the sacked Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Usman Yusuf, over alleged misappropriation of N919 million, as reported by a ministerial panel.

In a statement in Abuja by its spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said the duo “must not be left off the hook” because of their affinity with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Presidency.

The party insisted that Mohammed should be prosecuted alongside the Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Alhaji Modibbo Kawu.

Kawu is facing trial over an alleged N2.5 billion Digital Switchover deal, which was investigated by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). (The Nation)