2 hours ago

COZA: Fall Out Of Rape Allegation: Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Steps Down

By The Nigerian Voice

Embattled COZA Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, has finally stepped down as the general overseer of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) following allegations of rape levied against him by Busola Dakolo.

Fatoyinbo, made the announcement on his official instagram page few minutes ago with the caption ‘MY CONFIDENCE IN THE LORD REMAINS UNWAVERING.’

Recall that Fatoyinbo had initially denied the allegations of rape and also threatened to drag the wife of renowned singer, Timi Dakolo, Busola to court.

Below is the statement as posted by Biodun Fatoyinbo:


