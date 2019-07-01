iRead To Live holds 4th Annual Literacy Competition

The 4th edition of the Annual Literacy Competition of iRead To Live Initiative has been held in Osogbo, Osun State with 45 schools featured.

The Executive Director, iRead To Live Initiative, Mr Sule Jacob said this year edition was organized in honour of late Professor Pius Adesanmi and Simonetta Lein for their contributions to knowledge development.

He noted that late Adesanmi's writings and contributions to the body of knowledge in literary studies informed the decision to name the Oratory Awards after him.

Jacob added that the Quiz Competition was in honour of Simonetta Lein, the founder of the WishWall Foundation, USA.

participants from different schools at the iRead To Live 4th Annual Literacy Competition in Osogbo

Representatives of Osun State Ministry of Education and the State Universal Basic Education Board witnessed the competition.

A Retired Permanent Secretary and Tutor General in the state, Mr Kola Buhari who was the Chairman of the event urged the students to be of good conduct.

He applauded the organizers of the event who are law student of the Osun State University who have deliberately chosen to contribute towards the development of the education and literacy in Osun.

In the Simonetta Lein Literacy Awards category, Ebunoluwa International Schools came first, Christ the King School, Ilesha came second while Miracle International Schools got the third position.

For the Pius Adesanmi Oratory Awards, Sundest Progressive College took the first position and Ebunoluwa International Schools got the second position while Zion Global School came third.

The school pupils that participated in the competition got prizes ranging from iPads, Text books and School bags among others for their participation.

Jacob said the initiative was a way of promoting and advocating for improved literacy and numeracy in Nigeria, through iRead To Live Initiative.