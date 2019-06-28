Zulum Acknowledges EU's 20 Million Euro Support To Education Projection Borno...

Denies Trying To Send Away NGOs From Borno As Reported By Some Media

Goverbor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has pledged to invest heavily and partner with all the humanitarian and development partners in the state, especially, the European Union (EU) Supported Response Recovery and Resilience Projects in Borno State on Education.

He also denied not asking all NGOs to leave Borno State against the media report, rather he said, "Borno State government is not trying to send away development partners from Borno but the government of Borno must take the lead in all the activities of the NGOs."

""The quantum of money is a great concern. We must ensure accountability. This administration will alter corruption from the impact we are all expecting from the projects," Zulum said.

The governor who stated this Friday during the launching of EU Supported Response, Recovery and Resilience in Borno State Education Component from February 2019 to January 2022 held at the Multi Purpose Hall of the Government House Maiduguri said, the projects will serve as catalysts for development of the state, more income, better life and improved livelihood.

"The damages done to education in Borno state can not be imagined. It is a large setbacks that give negative coloration to education.

"Borno state is faced with the challenges of recovering and addressing the issues of drop outs of school as well as to improve their quality of education," Zulum said.