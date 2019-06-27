Nysc Members Posted To Borno Will Have Full Government's protection... Gov Zulum

Governor Babgana Umara Zulum of Borno State Thursday has assured NYSC members serving in borno state full protection and security cover everywhere they are posted for their primary assignment.

The governor made the assurance while receiving the Director General of NYSC, Brig. General Shuabu Ibrahim and his entourage on a courtesy visit to the Governor at the Governennt House Council Chamber Maiduguri.

Prof zulum said, their visit was timely most especially at this monumental time when borno is gradually recovering from boko haram shackles and commended the corp members serving in the state for their support and cooperation in the discharge of their duties.

He directed the DG NYSC to allow the next batch of corp members to have their orientation in Maiduguri adding that those to be posted should be people who would add value to the state especially in the areas of health care, science education, and technical expertise.

On the issues of the NYSC allowances, the governor said he had directed the office of the SSG, Borno State to have a comprehensive data of all the corp members in the state, adding that, every corp member must have an account and payments will be done within a week.

Earlier in his address, the DG NYSC Brig Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim thanked the governor and the people of borno state for making life very comfortable for all corp members in the state, saying," NYSC is forever grateful."

The DG NYSC further thanked the state government for putting in measures to address the problems of the NYSC allowances, promising that , Borno State will have more corpers next service year.

He then congratulated the governor over his victory at the polls and prayed for his good healthy and success in office.