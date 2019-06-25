Insurgency: Borno Governor Urges Military To Strenthen Capacity Of Cjtf, Vigilante And Hunters

... Military to Implement Post Insurgency Stabilisation Plan in North East

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum has called on the Nigerian military to strengthen the capacity of Civilian Joint Task Force ( CJTF,) Vigilante hunters to safeguard their immediate communities, as the military don't have the manpower to be everywhere within the theater.

He added that the state is now confronted with many Security challenges such as armed robbery, banditry, catle rustling and kidnaping as obtained in Zanfara, Katsina and other parts of the country instead of Boko haram Insurgency.

The governor made the call when the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Maiduguri on Monday.

He said that " Borno state is ready to spend its last kobo to partner with the Nigerian Army to strengthen our Civilian JTF, vigilantes and local hunters to safeguard our communities ",

While appealing to the mitary to ensure speedy economic recovery of the Northeast, Prof. Umara said " over 80 percent of our people are farmers and don't have access to their farmlands."

" The military should work out plan to ensure that our famers have not only have access to their farms during farming sesean and post harvest time. You should also open up our roads for the movement of goods and persons", Zulum said.

He also employed the COAS to ensure that the local population are allowed to pertake in fish and cattle trading to boast the local economy because, presently the common man is not having enough access to the trade.

Professor Umara said "the Borno state government is working hard to address the issue of youth unemployment, food security, and iliteracy. For us to succeed we have to address the root cause of insurgency, which is illiteracy, unemployment and food security".

" We have to critically examine the Lexas of peace, security and development and draw a post insurgency stabilization plan to end Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast. We need your support and collaboration to achieve that," Zulum added.

While appreciating the military for liberating Borno from.insurgents, he sympathizes with the military and the families of those who paid supreme price in safeguarding this nation.

He added that in the last four years many parts of the state was occupied by the Boko haram insurgents and only one road was accessible but today courtesy of the military all areas have been librated and roads have been opened to ensure speedy economic recovery of the Boko Haram crisis that affected the Northeast region.

Speaking, the Chief of Atrmy Staff (COAS) Lt. General Tukur Buratai, said the military has already worked out a post insurgency stabilization plan to ensure the safety of both military and civilian populace and that very soon there will be a drastic reduction in Boko Haram activities in the Northeast.

"We have worked out post insurgency stabilization plan for the Northeast. We are going to operate differently from what we have been doing before in the counter Insurgency war, we are going to facilitate the smooth returning of IDPs.

"Work out plans to ensure their safety as they go back and open access roads for the movement of people and goods", Buratai said.

He added that counter Insurgency operation is not only for the military alone, Secuirty is everybody's responsibility and requires collective responsibility anywhere in the world while urging the general public to support the military by giving out information whenever strange faces and movement among them are noticed.