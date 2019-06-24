Eight injured as building collapses in Oshodi, Lagos

Eight persons have been injured after another building collapsed today at the Mafoluku area of Oshodi in Lagos State.

Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Oke Osanyintolu, confirmed this to Channels Television.

Speaking further, he blamed the collapse on poor maintenance, adding that integrity tests will be carried out on adjacent buildings to ascertain their suitability and durability.

According to him, no death was recorded. However, occupants have been evacuated as the building is expected to be pulled down to ensure the safety of people living in the area.

He says council officials have also been directed to ensure proper maintenance of drainages around the area.

Photo: Lagos State Emergency Management Agency on Twitter