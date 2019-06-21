Military Rescue Abducted NYSC Corp Member Halima Umar, Hands Her Over to BOSG for Rehabilitation, Reintegration

The Nigerian military has finally rescued and handed over an NYSC Corp Member, Miss Halima Umar who was abducted in early January 2019 by Boko Haram insurgents andd had been in their captivity.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Nigerian Army Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu while handing over the rescued NYSC Corp Member to the Borno State Deputy Govenror, Alhaji Usman Kadafur in his office at the Governennt House Maiduguri Thursday said officers and soldiers on Operations at the Sambisa forest as part of their clearance operations rescued some civilians that were in captivity of the Boko haram insurgents among whom is Miss Halima Umar, an NYSC Corp member serving with the Borno State Ministry of Finance who is an indigene of Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

He said: "She is rescued today Thursday and the NA decided to hand over the rescued Corps Member to the state government for rehabilitation and reintegration with her family and society at large."

"You will recall that sometimes in early January this year while the serving corp member Halima Umar with the State Ministry of Finance went to visit her parents and relations in Gwoza town and on her way back to Maiduguri she was abducted along with some people by Boko haram insurgents along the way between Gwoza town and Pulka town and since then, she has been in their captivity, until today that we rescued her", Bulama said.

Halima Umar

The GOC also said that with the collaborative efforts and support of other security agents and stakeholders in the state, today Thursday Halima Umar was rescued among the civilians rescued during an operation which for Secuirty reason can not be disclosed to the media.

He assured that the Nigerian military will continue to intensify efforts to rescue other people in captivity of the boko haram insurgents as well as clear the reminants of the insurgents.

Recieving the NYSC Corp member, Miss Halima Umar on behalf of the state government and Govenror Banagana Umara Zulum, the Deputy Govenror, Usman Kadafur thanked the Nigerian army and other security agencies in the state for rescuing the Corps member and other civilians.

He also appreciated the efforts of the secuirty agencies in the fight against insurgency while assuring that the state government will continue to render all the necessary support to the security agencies to bring to an end the crisis.

He further said that all efforts will be made by the state government to rehabilitate and reintegrate Halima Umar with her family and society while promising to liaise with the NYSC management to enable her complete her service year which was interrupted by the abduction.

Kadafur further appealed to the security agencies to expidite efforts to rescue the Chibok school girls still in captivity of the Boko haram insurgents.

In her remarks, Halima Umar thanked the security agents and other collaborating agencies in rescuing her and reuniting her with her parents and loved ones while shedding tears.