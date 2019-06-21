Forgiving Gowon: What God Revealed To Me About Gowon, Biafra, Igbo Youthss

The voice of him that crieth in the wilderness, Prepare ye the way of the LORD, make straight in the desert a highway for our God. Every valley shall be exalted, and every mountain and hill shall be made low: and the crooked shall be made straight, and the rough places plain: And the glory of the LORD shall be revealed, and all flesh shall see it together: for the mouth of the LORD hath spoken it (Isaiah 40:3-5 (KJV).

Each time I receive revelations especially about national issues, I spend time in prayers to know whether I should say something or just pray about them. I know I need to say this to give my people insight, knowledge and understanding concerning the root of their troubles and how to fix it. It is written that if the foundations be destroyed, what will the righteous do? (Psalm 11:3). Fix it. So, we need to go to the root of our problems and save ourselves, our children and our nation.

Some people believe that ex-general Gowon do not deserve forgiveness after I published the previous article on forgiving Gowon. I felt the pain in the heart of my people and that Gowon never asked for forgiveness even though I felt he was regretting what he did to our people. What was outstanding to me in what I saw as regret was the handing out of 20 pounds to each Igbo millionaire and all those who had money in their accounts before the war. I later understood why he confiscated all our finances as series of revelations started coming up.

When God asks us to forgive, its because He wants to deliver and heal the oppressed. It’s for the healing and prosperity of the oppressed. After my sincere assurance to ex-general Gowon, through my previous article that we forgive him; God began to reveal to me the true heart of Gowon even up to this minute. This information is not for trouble, but so that by knowledge and wisdom we shall be delivered. It is written that by knowledge shall the just be delivered (Proverbs 11:9). Knowledge is very important. That’s why the spirit of prophecy is the testimony of Jesus Christ. It is something the LORD is showcasing because He wants to work on it.

I rise to pray and bless all my children at 4:00am every day. That is a divine command to me. When I rise at that hour to pray for them, the LORD usually reveals to me things that affect their lives. So, I have to order their lives according to the covenant blessings of Abraham. I also discovered that, 4:00am is the time decrees and destinies of our children are determined both by the Kingdom of darkness and the kingdom of God. It is the womb of the morning and so the determining time for the good or bad, life or death; prosperity or failure of every child. All these are in the hands of parents who determine to rise in the womb of the morning to order the lives of their children according to God’s covenant blessings. I wrote a handbook on prayers to be prayed for children these important hours.

Sometime in May last year, I rose up to pray for my children as usual at 4:00am, I saw Gowon and some other persons hovering around me as I was praying for my children but I focused on the prayers as the LORD directed me to focus on the covenant blessings despite the wars that arise at that moment. He appeared with someone that I met the day before, with whom I discussed some issues concerning my struggles with my children the day before, and to whom I revealed my 4:00am prayers for them. My focus on the prayers, however, drove away their presence that hour. I could not make anything out of it, but just kept it aside. Keep reading, please!

The week before I wrote that article on forgiving Gowon (2 weeks ago), as I started praying for my children, my heart was hurting because of my experiences with my adult children. As soon as they turn 20-21 and graduate or about to graduate from the University, they become rebellious, distanced and begin to falsely accuse me of things that don’t make sense to me. There is pain both in their hearts and mine. Why would my children turn against me at this adult age when they supposed to build with me, after all I suffered to raise them till adult age? The answer came the week before I wrote that article. Instead of leading me to pray the covenant blessings as usual, the Holy Spirit opened my eyes to show me overall Igbo Youths and what is in the foundation of our Young people. He showed me exactly 1966 , where Nzeogwu and his cohorts were on a killing spree of those in authority, but when they got to ex-general Aguiyi Ironsi (God have mercy on his soul), he over-powered them and took over the government of the new Nigeria. This angered ex-general Gowon. Why didn’t Aguiyi Ironsi die along with others, was his anger and hatred. As far as he was concerned, Aguiyi Ironsi should not have survived. So, he determined to massacre all Igbo officers, and all the unjust extreme painful massacre of the Igbos in the Northern part of Nigeria in polgrom. This created war, and the plan of Igbos to secede from the Nigeria. Gowon was determined to wipe away entire Igbo race and all their Youths. He never wanted to see any one that pisses on the wall among the Igbos…that reminds me of Pharaoh’s determination among the Hebrews in Egypt, to wipe away all male children before God delivered them. We know the rest of the Biafran/Nigeria war story, but I am pointing something out that is creating rebellion among our youths.

The blood of all the unjust and painfully massacred Igbos (Hebrews) gathered together in the spirit and began to cry out for vengeance. We first heard about blood crying out for vengeance when Cain unjustly murdered his brother, Abel in cold blood out of envy. In the same way, our people’s blood started crying out since 1966 massacre till today. Again, the foundation for the unjust massacre was that Aguiyi Ironsi survived Nzeogwu mutiny unlike other generals. That laid the foundation of anger and hatred against the Igbos. I am not revisiting events, but pointing out something that was revealed to me.

The cries of the dead created anger, rebellion, agitations, and move for secession among the Igbo Youths, hence Biafra movement. You will see the above characteristics on Biafra movements: anger, curse words, hate speeches, rebellion, hatred, agitations, despising those in authority, disorder, chaos.

The cries of the dead are agitating them and feeding their aggressions. Another name for Biafra is thus, REBELLION. That’s the name God called it, not me.

Anger, stubbornness, rebellion charactize the lives of Igbo youths to the point of: if I die, I die. So, God is revealing to me that my experience with my adult children is what is happening among the Igbo youths from 20, and above. There is pain and anger in the hearts of Igbo Youths which creates rebellion and stubbornness among them. Most of them are expressing it in form of Biafra agitations. I don’t know if most Igbo parents are experiencing these, but most of our young people have perished through agitations and unjust killings, recently. Prophet Isaiah and Hosea and even Ezekiel became signs and wonders to Israel so that God used their circumstances to point out the spiritual conditions of the House of Israel. Hosea had to marry Gomer, the harlot who continued to run after her lovers while Hosea, the faithful husband kept bringing her back with unfailing love despite her whoredom. Ezekiel was a sign in the hand of God concerning the captivity of Judah and Isaiah and his children were also a wonder and a sign in Israel. So, God pointed to me that my experiences with my adult children are what is going on among Igbo Youths as a whole: rebellion, stubbornness, anger, etc because something is driving them from the foundation. But my continuous mercy, forgiveness, forbearance and unceasing intercessions will bring healing and restoration both to them and our Igbo Youths. An application of the Blood settlement that was accomplished on the cross of Calvary is the answer. Biafra is never the answer. God owns the entire nation and the throne belongs to His covenant people. His signature is all over the map of Nigeria (that’s the story for another day).

Now, concerning my last year’s revelation concerning Gowon’s appearance in my early morning prayers for my children; after my article to forgive him, he appeared again the next day as I was praying for my children. This time, I saw the entire Igbo Youths, the stubbornness and rebellion in their foundation, and then Gowon’s heart. He seemed to have made a decree or spiritual judgment that Igbo youths shall not be established but wasted. He wants them to become useless. His determined is like a hard rock. He does not want anyone to stand for their well being. It is like when the Jews, led by Nehemiah, returned to rebuild the walls of Jerusalem; Sanballat and Tobias rose to stop them because they don’t want anyone to seek for the welfare of the Jews. Gowon, till this present moment has a determined heart to see that all Igbo Youths are useless, wasted and removed from the surface of the earth and never achieved any national significance. So, when I rise to pray for my children at 4:00am to establish them according to God’s covenant blessings, his spirit shows up to oppose my prayers because as far as he is concerned, Igbo youths should not be established on their prophetic destiny. He made this determination or decree probably as head of state then. That’s why the decree had a stamp of authority on it as though he owns Nigeria, but he does not. The earth belongs to the LORD and the fulness thereof (Psalm 24). His purpose shall stand.

President Buhari is acting out some portion of the heart of Gowon concerning the Igbos. I see the same bitter and determined heart against my people on him. He is the working out of Gowon’s heart. President Buhari mocks Igbo youths and our God.

So, Gowon’s determined heart to frustrate Igbo youths spiritually continues to feed the agitation for Biafra, their stubbornness, their rebellion. Here, NOBODY WINS. I was able to understand how someone’s negative thoughts, negative feelings or speeches feed and empower demons when I read a book by Iyke Uzoma on Realities of Existence.

As for Biafra, God told me that they cannot govern themselves. According to what He showed me in 2017, and couple of months ago, Igbos are a divided nation filled with blood. He showed me a cut-out stem of a transparent tree with two branches. These two branches are filled with blood to the brim. Not sure if the blood that filled the divided Igbo land was Biafra war blood or the blood they shed among themselves; that question was answered recently by an article I read online concerning Politics of bloodletting among the Biafrans. This confirms what was revealed to me when I was shown that the root of Igbo youths stubbornness and Biafra agitations, is the cries of the dead Igbos who were unjustly massacred during the Biafra/Nigeria war.

Concerning Biafra, He said to me that their leader will oppress them. He will terrorize Igbos to the point that the people will try to find a way to escape Igbo land. He took me to what happened to the people of Judah when they returned from exile on the days of Nehemiah. The people began to suffer greatly in the hands of their own newly appointed leaders. Let’s read it:

And there was a great cry of the people and of their wives against their brethren the Jews. For there were that said, We, our sons, and our daughters, are many: therefore we take up corn for them, that we may eat, and live. Some also there were that said, We have mortgaged our lands, vineyards, and houses, that we might buy corn, because of the dearth. There were also that said, We have borrowed money for the king's tribute, and that upon our lands and vineyards. Yet now our flesh is as the flesh of our brethren, our children as their children: and, lo, we bring into bondage our sons and our daughters to be servants, and some of our daughters are brought unto bondage already: neither is it in our power to redeem them; for other men have our lands and vineyards (Nehemiah 5:1-5 (KJV)

The freed people of Judah were now forced to even borrow money to pay the King’s heavy taxations upon them. Some were forced to mortgage their lands, houses and whatever they had in order to buy foods because they could not afford to pay the King’s tributes. Some gave away their sons and daughters as slaves to their fellow Jewish debtors and so on. God told me that this will be the manner of Biafra rulership upon Igbo people. Our people will suffer greatly under Biafra leaders. I remember Prophet Samuel telling the people of Israel when they demanded for a king, the ways of their king…how he would take their sons and daughters as bondservants, take their vineyards, multiply wives and lay heavy taxations on them (1 Samuel 8:11-18).

This prophecy was so fulfilled on the kingship of King Solomon that the people had to cry out to Rehoboam, his son after him to lessen his father’s heavy yoke upon them. The people of Israel did not fight outside wars during the reign of King Solomon but they suffered heavily in meeting all his excessive lust, greed and foreign policies with forced labor to maintain his opulent lifestyle: 1000 women, each day’s supply of food for his house hold; the oppression of the people in building his palace for 13yrs in building and 8yrs in building God’s Temple. He laid heavy taxation on the people and so much oppressed the people that they cried out to Rehoboam, his son after him to lessen his father’s heavy burden on them. He refused to heed to the people’s cries. The Kingdom of Israel was thus divided so that Rehoboam reigned over only two tribes called the Kingdom of Judah, while Jeroboam, Solomon’s former servant reigned over ten tribes called Israel. Wars continued over these two Kingdoms against each other, until they all went into captivity.

This same way, God showed me that Biafran leader or leaders will so much oppress the people of Biafra and their finances that the people will seek to escape out of Igboland to have some breathing space in other lands. He also showed me that Biafran leaders have trained terrorists.

He pointed North Korea and Eriteria as the model of what will happen in Igboland if Biafra is established. So, if you want to see the future of Biafra, take time to study what is happening in these two countries: North Korea and Eritera.

Besides, like North Korea who continue to feed their people with words and messages of hatred through propagandas, songs and educational system to hate Americans; Biafran leaders continue to feed our young people with the stories and images of the unjust massacre of our people creating more and more anger, hatred against the Nigeria and its government. They even have a strange name for Nigeria. How far will we go with all these? A nation cannot be established out of violence, anger, hatred and rebellion and survive. There is no unity and love, but such governments do have complete control of the people through propaganda, threats, violence, terrors.

All these revelations are confirmed by the article I read online last week from someone that lives in their midst and crying out against the bloodshed, violence among the Biafrans.

https://www.thenigerianvoice.com/news/278847/nnamdi-kanu-uwazurike-and-murder-of-prophet-nwoko-chukwuem.html

I thank God I never published my visions until I read an article confirming it.

Biafra worship their leader as god, calling him their messiah and savior. That is the order of the day in North Korea. Would the worship of Biafran leader eventually be made compulsory? God knows. Remember, he already said that the will people suffer greatly under their leader whom they worship as god. This same people identify with the laws of Moses and know that God forbids the worship of any creature other than Himself. The worship of their “heroes” was there during the Biafran war when they sang songs that exalted their then leader as their savior, leader and protector. God is a jealous God and one of His names is Jealous. He will not share Hs glory with any man or His praise with graven images. He is a Consuming Fire.

God warns us:

Thou shalt have no other gods before me. Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of any thing that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth: Thou shalt not bow down thyself to them, nor serve them: for I the LORD thy God am a jealous God, visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children unto the third and fourth generation of them that hate me; (Exodus 20:3 (KJV)

…there is no God else beside me; a just God and a Saviour; there is none beside me. Look unto me, and be ye saved, all the ends of the earth: for I am God, and there is none else (Isaiah 45:21-22).

Then saith Jesus unto him, Get thee hence, Satan: for it is written, Thou shalt worship the Lord thy God, and him only shalt thou serve (Mathew 4:10).

For thou shalt worship no other god: for the LORD, whose name is Jealous, is a jealous God: (Exodus 34:14).

WHAT SHALL WE DO?

When Pharaoh oppressed the Hebrews, they did not seek self-determination, but they sought the God of their fathers. God remembered His covenant with Abraham, Isaac and Jacob and sent them Moses. When we read the book of Judges and how God dealt and delivered our fathers each time they cried to him in their oppressions; it was always through repentance and returning unto God and forsaking their wicked ways. God’s ways are not our ways.

Knowing now that we are the true Hebrews, we need to allow God to be in the center of our lives through the LORD Jesus the only door to Himself. He is our savior and deliverer, the only Mediator of God’s new covenant with us.

So, the New covenant that God established on the cross of Jesus brought us closer to Him as sons and causes His mercy to rest upon us.

Behold, the days come, saith the LORD, that I will make a new covenant with the house of Israel, and with the house of Judah: Not according to the covenant that I made with their fathers in the day that I took them by the hand to bring them out of the land of Egypt; which my covenant they brake, although I was an husband unto them, saith the LORD: But this shall be the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel; After those days, saith the LORD, I will put my law in their inward parts, and write it in their hearts; and will be their God, and they shall be my people. And they shall teach no more every man his neighbour, and every man his brother, saying, Know the LORD: for they shall all know me, from the least of them unto the greatest of them, saith the LORD: for I will forgive their iniquity, and I will remember their sin no more (Jeremiah 31:31-34; (Hebrews 8:6-13 (KJV) ).

And to Jesus the mediator of the new covenant, and to the blood of sprinkling, that speaketh better things than that of Abel (Hebrew 12:24).

We cannot reject the LORD Jesus and call ourselves the true Hebrews. True Hebrews are in covenant with God through the new covenant established on better promises in Christ. God promised with an oath that He will establish us as a nation (Not as Biafra) but as a restored Israel, a holy and a priestly Nation so we will host His glory upon the earth as he reigns over the earth according to (Isaiah 9:6-7).

In those days, and in that time, saith the Lord, the children of Israel shall come, they and the children of Judah together, going and weeping: they shall go, and seek the Lord their God. They shall ask the way to Zion with their faces thitherward, saying, Come, and let us join ourselves to the Lord in a perpetual covenant that shall not be forgotten (Jeremiah 50:4-5).

And it shall come to pass in that day, that the LORD shall beat off from the channel of the river unto the stream of Egypt, and ye shall be gathered one by one, O ye children of Israel. And it shall come to pass in that day, that the great trumpet shall be blown, and they shall come which were ready to perish in the land of Assyria, and the outcasts in the land of Egypt, and shall worship the LORD in the holy mount at Jerusalem (Isaiah 27:12-13)

He will multiply us and heal us completely and abundantly heal us and establish a King after his own heart, after the order of Davidic government.

Our restoration is through weeping and repentance, and not through agitations and rebellion and seccession. As for the blood of the dead that cry and arouse our youths unto agitations, stubbornness, anger and disorder: the voice of the Blood of Jesus speaks mercy and restoration from us. He will rescue us with a powerful hand as he did in Egypt. The arm of flesh fails. He will also remove from among us the rebels and those that cause disorders because His Kingdom is a righteous Kingdom, the kingdom of peace. He will heal and restore us:

Behold, I will bring it health and cure, and I will cure them, and will reveal unto them the abundance of peace and truth. And I will cause the captivity of Judah and the captivity of Israel to return, and will build them, as at the first. And I will cleanse them from all their iniquity, whereby they have sinned against me; and I will pardon all their iniquities, whereby they have sinned, and whereby they have transgressed against me. And it shall be to me a name of joy, a praise and an honour before all the nations of the earth, which shall hear all the good that I do unto them: and they shall fear and tremble for all the goodness and for all the prosperity that I procure unto it (Jeremiah 33:6-9).

Let us plead the blood of Jesus for the healing of our children and youths. Stop following agitators. The movement is not from the LORD and He will bring it to nothing because it is not in accordance to His covenant with the House of Israel, and it has no Blood of Jesus atoning for it. It does not matter who are supporting them, it will not stand because the hand of God is not on it, When you read the Bible and see how God dealt with Israel, He is a jealous God who never allowed His people to seek help from Egypt or from foreign bodies. Besides, Biafra operates as an anti-Christ nation and part of New World Order. Their alliance with the false Jews and their false third temple which wants to bring all the false gods of the earth under one umbrella has completely removed them from the true covenant people of God. God is not in Biafra (Rebellion) movement.

As for Gowon and those who marginalize and oppress us, the judgment of God will come upon them as unto Pharaoh. As Buhari mocks us, God will mock him and his false government.

I will never write anything concerning Biafra and its movements again. My next article will focus on God’s plan for the establishment of Davidic Kingdom upon Nigeria seat of authority.

