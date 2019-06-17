Cleric admonishes Christians to imbibe the spirit of supplication, adoration, forgiveness

…….Says worshipers worldwide should always seek the face of God

Christians across the world charged to imbibe the spirit of thanksgiving, supplication and adoration to God as a way of life, evens as they have been encouraged to always put the love of God and humankind as their watchword.

This admonition was made by the senior Pastor of Faith Revival Ministries International, Pastor Felicia Ify Chidike while unveiling the theme for the International Conference scheduled to hold in Lagos, Nigeria on the 21st to 22nd June, 2019.

The prophetess of God, encouraged Christians to always pray without ceasing as this is the major road map to seeing the face of God in all their endeavours.

According to her, this conference tagged “Thanksgiving Conference” is apt as Nigerians have every reason to return all glory to God for a successful conduct of the 2019 general election and fulfilling the prophetic utterances as released by God to her”. According to Pastor Ify Chidike, “this is an opportunity to return adoration to God for using her as an instrument in releasing prophetic utterances”.

Her words, “I want to return all glory and adoration to God for revealing to me that President Muhammadu Buhari will win the Presidential election in 2015 which was published by credible media outfits One week before the general elections, against all odds and oppositions, the voice of God prevailed and God prove himself mighty”.

“God also told me in 2011 that he will appoint a president in Nigeria that will trust God to turn the economic fortunes of the nation around to the point that one British pound will be N6naira “God didn’t mention to me who this president would be”.

At the time He said this, one pound sterling was N250, so as we thank God for recent prophetic utterances, He will also bring the economic prophesy to fulfillment. While stressing that the inter-denominational thanksgiving conference

would afford the congregation the golden opportunity to appreciate God for his manifold blessings across the nations of the world.

This she said is against the back drop of prophets of doom who predicted contrary to the will of God for Nigeria and nations across the world.

Pastor Ify Chidike revealed that God appeared to her in May 1987 and she has continued to enjoy a close relationship with the Lord and this she indicated has resulted in deep prophetic gift and discernment.

She explained that God spoke to her that what the nation require at this point in time is fervent prayers, repentance and total obedience to the word of God coupled with departure from evil ways.

Pastor Ify Chidike explained that if we worship God in truth and in spirit, he will surely answer our prayers and heal the land. “Nigeria has all the potentials, capacity, to be great and we must change our ways, be truthful and trust worthy, obey God and worship him all sincerely”.

The International Woman of God who is based in UK, admonished leaders across the globe to display empathy towards the citizens and not to starve them of the common wealth by accumulating the common wealth of the nations to themselves for selfish interest.

The international conference which will host Dr. Mrs Abidemi Nwafor as the guest Speaker, will also feature other anointed men and women of God. According to her, God has tremendous agenda for Nigeria, what we need are dedicated leaders who are God fearing and not visionless leaders.

“Nigeria occupies a special place in God’s Agenda, we must rededicate ourselves to him, so that he will remould us, she submitted”.

The woman of God gave glory to God for using her as an instrument to accomplish the prophetic mandated for Africa and the world in general.