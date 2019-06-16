I Never Donated Giddy's Place To Ras Kimono Foundation --- Nwaomu

The Chief Execitive Officer (CEO), Giddy's Place, a popular one stop bar located at the heart of Asaba metropolis, Mr. Gideon Nwaomu has said that he never donated the Giddy's Place to Ras Kimono Foundation.

He made this clarification in a telephone conversation when The Nigerian Voice called him to find out the true state of things with the popular bar.

Nwaomu stated that he only briefed the press about his intention to quit business and at the same time intimated the media of his plans to immortalize the late Ras Kimono through a launch of Ras Kimono Foundation.

The man popularly known as Giddy's affirmed that he was quoted out of context, disclosing that he had sold the Giddy's Place to completely wind down the business.

Earlier, there was a report that Mr. Nwaomu had quit business and in turn donated the landed property housing Giddy's Place to Ras Kimono Foundation, a soon to be launched project in memory of the late Raggae maestro.

Not too long, another report emanated from Oge, the eldest daughter of the five children of Ras Kimono, insinuating that some person was launching a fake foundation in memory of her father, just to scam the public.

In all of these scenarios, Mr. Nwaomu posited that he does not need the consent of Oge to launch a foundation in memory of his friend, Kimono.

Speaking further, he said Ras Kimono had five daughters before his death, adding that the three who are based in America had given their consents for the Foundation to be launched in their father's memory.

"I don't want to join issues with Oge, because she is as a daughter to me just like others.

"What I am doing, I am doing for friendship. I am spending my money registering the Foundation and doing other things to get it launched.

"For the avoidance of doubts, I never donated the Giddy's Place to the Foundation. In fact, I had sold the place and I need not consult anybody to do that. It's my property. I sold it to prove that I am entirely quitting the business", Nwaomu explained.

The grounded opposition politician in the state, also added that he had quit association with OFAAC - an Anioma sociocultural organization where he had since inception been a Director.

He did not give any specific reason for quitting, but however, said he was tired of playing 'boy boy' to somebody.

Though from a grapevine, there seems to be infractions within the ranks of OFAAC management, which was allegedly confirmed with Giddy's obvious absence from the 2019 edition of Anioma Cultural Festival, an annual event of OFAAC.