TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

3 hours ago | General News

Batch “B” stream 1 2019: NYSC releases call-up letters, announces date for orientation camp

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

The management of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC , on Friday released call-up letters for prospective corps members of Batch “B” stream 1 2019.

The information was made known in a statement on NYSC official Instagram page. In the release, prospective corps members have been instructed to start printing their various call-up letters as orientation starts on the 18th of June.

The statement reads, “Congratulations for a successful mobilization into the National Youth Service Corps, we wish to inform you that as 2019 Batch”B” stream 1 orientation course commences on Tuesday 18th June,2019, you are advised to print your call-up letters, read the instructions and adhere to them strictly.

”NYSC wishes you all journey mercies to your various orientation camps”.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists