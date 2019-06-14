Islamic States West Africa Province( ISWAP) Attack Kareto Military Base, kill Unit Commander, 19 Soldiers

Islamic State’s West Africa Province ISWAP Terrorists reportedly on evening Thursday claimed to have overrun the Kareto village Military formation of the Nigerian Army in Borno State, killing the unit’s commander and nineteen other soldiers.

It was also reported that a large cache of arms of the NA unit, a tank and a Shilka were allegedly destroyed during the attack on 158 Task Force Battalion at the village of Kareto, in Mobbar LGA of Borno state.

Kareto village which is around 135 km (84 miles) away from the Maiduguri city, northwest of Borno state capital Maiduguri, takes about an hour to reach Diffa Province of Niger Republic and not far from the Damasak Town/Diffa Town of Niger Republic international border.

The ISWAP militants have further claimed that they captured seven 4×4 vehicles and burned the base, and “withdrew safely.

However, the Nigerian Army is yet to confirm the incident from either the 7 Div or Theater Command, Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri at the time of going to the press

However, a military source said the attack by the rampaging terrorists occurred on June 12, Nigeria’s new Democracy Day.

The Army Headquarters in Abuja was said to have been alerted to the development, and an emergency team of rescuer was deployed to manage the aftermath.

Military sources said the insurgents had since receded to a remote location around Fuchimiram Village, about six kilometres west of Kareto where the incident occurred in Mobba LGA.

It will be recalled that the attack is the latest blow to Nigeria’s efforts to defeat insurgencies by Boko Haram and ISWAP.

Nigeria’s military and government have repeatedly said they are at the verge of defeating the militants.

Similarly, as raids on military bases have continued over recent months, inflicting significant casualties, an assault on an army post on the border with Niger in September 2018 left 48 people dead.

Although, this is coming at the time President Muhammadu Buhari said during the official celebration of the country’s Democracy Day that his government is countering the insurgency in the northeast “with superior strategy, firepower and resolve.”