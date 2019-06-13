TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

3 hours ago | Tragedy

Flood Kills Two In Delta

By Kenneth Orusi, The Nigerian Voice, Asaba

In spite of the multi billion naira water storm control system by the Ifeanyi Okowa-led goverment in Delta state, report has it that two persons have been killed by flood water.

The heavy downpour Wednesday which lasted several hours, The Nigerian Voice gathered that a female and a male were washed off by the rains.

It was learnt that the young girl who was taking her bath under the rain along the Redeem Church junction, Okpanam road was carried away by the rain.

It was also learnt that a boy who was walking while it rained dog and cat along the popular Eagle Square, also in Okpanam road was over-powered by the waves.

The rain has also caused major flood in Anwai road, where the government house is located, DDPA, Interbua Junction around Shoprite, Ibuza road among others.

