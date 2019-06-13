Oriental Energy opens 2019/2020 Scholarships for Akwa Ibom students

Oriental Energy Resources Limited has announced the commencement of applications for the 2019/2020 University Scholarship Award Scheme targeted at undergraduate students from Akwa Ibom State, particularly indigenes of Effiat community and Mbo Local Government Area.

Full details on the application process, including eligibility criteria and supporting documentation can be found on the company’s website www.oriental-er.com . Entries will close on 31st July, 2019. Oriental Energy Resources introduced the online application last year to ensure transparency in supporting students with a more efficient and cost-effective application process.

“Our aim is to support our host communities and the future leaders of Nigeria by giving them a competitive advantage through access to uninterrupted and quality education. Human capacity development is one of the focal points with respect to our corporate social investments in Akwa Ibom State,” Head of Community Relations, Dr Uwem Ite, said in a statement.

Applicants are expected to have obtained admission for undergraduate studies in a Nigerian university. Shortlisted candidates will be invited via e-mail for an aptitude test. Based on test results, awards are made for a maximum duration of four (4) years, subject to continuous satisfactory academic performance.

Since the scholarship scheme kicked off in 2009, more than 800 students in universities across Nigeria have benefited. Oriental Energy’s social investment thematic areas focuses on Community Health, Enterprise Development and Support, Education, and Sustainable Living Environment.